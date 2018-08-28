MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : 2nd Batch Training on Research Methodologies and Scientific Paper writing underway at AMTC, Paro

27th August - 1st September 2018, Paro: The Agriculture Research and Extension Division, Department of Agriculture (DoA) is conducting the second round of Training on Research Methodologies and Scientific Paper Writing for the Young Agriculture Officers under Department of Agriculture. [Attachment] A total of 28 Agriculture Scientists from Agriculture Research and Development Centres (Bajo, Samtenling, Wengkhar & Yusipang), Central Programs (NPPC, NSSC, NMC, NSC, NPHC & AMC), and Agriculture Production Division are participating in the training.

The objectives of the training are:

To introduce the concept of agriculture experimentation, planning and conducting field experiments to the researchers for promotion of agriculture science

To transfer the art and skills of developing concept note, research proposals and scientific writing

To motivate and promote young scientist in agriculture through scientific writing

To encourage young agriculture scientists to display their skills and knowledge to scientific community.

To strengthen and upgrade research quality and inculcate the culture of research and scientific writing.

The training was graced by the Officiating Director, Department of Agriculture and the fund for the training is support by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Bhutan. The training is facilitated by senior researchers of DoA.

-ARED, DoA

