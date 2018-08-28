Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : 2nd Batch Training on Research Methodologies and Scientific Paper writing underway at AMTC, Paro

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 09:57am CEST

27th August - 1st September 2018, Paro: The Agriculture Research and Extension Division, Department of Agriculture (DoA) is conducting the second round of Training on Research Methodologies and Scientific Paper Writing for the Young Agriculture Officers under Department of Agriculture. [Attachment] A total of 28 Agriculture Scientists from Agriculture Research and Development Centres (Bajo, Samtenling, Wengkhar & Yusipang), Central Programs (NPPC, NSSC, NMC, NSC, NPHC & AMC), and Agriculture Production Division are participating in the training.

The objectives of the training are:

  • To introduce the concept of agriculture experimentation, planning and conducting field experiments to the researchers for promotion of agriculture science
  • To transfer the art and skills of developing concept note, research proposals and scientific writing
  • To motivate and promote young scientist in agriculture through scientific writing
  • To encourage young agriculture scientists to display their skills and knowledge to scientific community.
  • To strengthen and upgrade research quality and inculcate the culture of research and scientific writing.

The training was graced by the Officiating Director, Department of Agriculture and the fund for the training is support by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Bhutan. The training is facilitated by senior researchers of DoA.

-ARED, DoA

34 total views, 34 views today

Disclaimer

MOAF - Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhutan published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 07:56:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:06aGermany's Maas says hard Brexit "not yet off the table"
RE
10:01aEUROZONE : M3 Money Supply worse than estimates at 4.0%
09:57aPALACE OFFER FREE LOAN PLAYERS TO LOWER DIVISIONS : The Times
RE
09:57aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : 2nd Batch Training on Research Methodologies and Scientific Paper writing underway at AMTC, Paro
PU
09:52aDNV GL : raises the standard for Thermoplastic Composite Pipes (TCP)
PU
09:37aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-32/2018)
PU
09:37aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-29/2018)
PU
09:37aNOC NATIONAL OIL : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender Extension No. (MTC-38/2018)
PU
09:17aDollar mired near one-month low on trade deal; pound struggles
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2TESLA : TESLA : U-turn puts it back at square one on cash
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Completes GBP1 Billion Share Buyback
5Tesla's U-turn puts it back at square one on cash

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.