MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Advisory note on fall armyworm

As per the news release by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on 14thAugust, 2018, fall armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda) was recently detected in India (first time in Asia) and likely to spread from India to other parts of Asia with South East Asia and South China most at risk.

In this regard, the National Plant Protection Centre would like to inform all the extension agents to carry out regular monitoring in paddy and maize fields to carry out control measures on time to reduce crop damage.

In case of pest infestation and outbreak, please call NPPC at 02-351016/351655 or write at nppcsemtokha@gmail.com

NPPC

