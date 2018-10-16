MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Auction Announcement of Broiler Spent Bird

-
The National Poultry Research and Development Centre, Sarpang hereby invites interested general public for open auction of 1050 numbers of broiler spent birds on 29th October 2018, at 11:00AM in conference Hall, NPRDC, Sarpang.
The Birds will be auctioned on 'as is where basis'. Interested bidders must deposit Nu. 20,000/- (Ngultrums twenty thousand only) as EMD (refundable) in cash warrant or cash in favour Programme Director, NPRDC, Sarpang.
The birds will be sold to the highest bidder on full payment and birds have to be lifted within two days from the date of auction.
NPRDC, Sarpang has the right to reject if disputes arise out of terms and conditions. For further information, please contact 06365305/17903521.
