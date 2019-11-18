Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Capacity building on inspection and quality control of fortified rice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 12:35am EST

13-15 November, Phuentsholing: Seventeen BAFRA officials and four quality control officials from the Food Corporation of Bhutan Limited (FCBL) are attending hands on training on inspection and quality control of fortified rice at Hotel Palm. The training is aimed at enhancing capacity building of BAFRA and FCBL to ensure quality of fortified rice throughout the supply chain of school feeding program.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Naiten Wangchuk, the Chief Executive Officer of FCBL said that increase in demand for food led increase in production of food through green revolution. This has increased the use of agricultural inputs where food safety concern was overlooked. With the available choice for foods the import of food into Bhutan has crossed 9 billion annually. On the other hand, Bhutan aspires to go for organic agriculture and export organic foods.

He also stated that rice fortification was initiated in Bhutan in school feeding program to address micronutrient deficiency in food in 2017. The supply has been incremental each year which demands quality control and testing. The training is timely intervention to build the capacity of relevant BAFRA and FCBL personnel to ensure effective quality assurance system.

The training was organised by BAFRA in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Food Fortification Task Force with fund from WFP. This is the second batch of training, covering all 20 Dzongkhags with the capacity development of regulatory and quality control personnel. The first batch of training was conducted in August 2019.

Submitted by BAFRA

23 total views, 23 views today

Disclaimer

MOAF - Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhutan published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 05:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aU.K. Election Uncertainty Crimps Property Market Activity
DJ
01:07aRussian military exports unaffected by sanctions - Rostec CEO
RE
01:06aU.S., South Korea resume defence cost-sharing talks amid protests of 'robbery'
RE
01:05aTSE TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE : Analyst Meeting Presentation for the 9th Period
PU
12:35aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Capacity building on inspection and quality control of fortified rice
PU
12:29aThai economy slows in third quarter, 2019 growth outlook cut again
RE
12:25aHRW HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH : A Commitment to Civilians
PU
12:25aHRW HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH : New Effort to Curb Explosive Weapons
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NAVER CORP : SoftBank to create $30 billion tech giant with Yahoo Japan, Line Corp merger
2FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : HP says open to exploring bid for Xerox
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Ford bets on an electric Mustang to charge its turnaround
4'Crown jewel' Aramco stirs loyal Saudi demand for giant IPO
5AIR NEW ZEALAND LIMITED : Air New Zealand Cancels Some Flights Due to Engine Issues
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group