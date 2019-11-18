MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Capacity building on inspection and quality control of fortified rice

13-15 November, Phuentsholing: Seventeen BAFRA officials and four quality control officials from the Food Corporation of Bhutan Limited (FCBL) are attending hands on training on inspection and quality control of fortified rice at Hotel Palm. The training is aimed at enhancing capacity building of BAFRA and FCBL to ensure quality of fortified rice throughout the supply chain of school feeding program.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Naiten Wangchuk, the Chief Executive Officer of FCBL said that increase in demand for food led increase in production of food through green revolution. This has increased the use of agricultural inputs where food safety concern was overlooked. With the available choice for foods the import of food into Bhutan has crossed 9 billion annually. On the other hand, Bhutan aspires to go for organic agriculture and export organic foods.

He also stated that rice fortification was initiated in Bhutan in school feeding program to address micronutrient deficiency in food in 2017. The supply has been incremental each year which demands quality control and testing. The training is timely intervention to build the capacity of relevant BAFRA and FCBL personnel to ensure effective quality assurance system.

The training was organised by BAFRA in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and Food Fortification Task Force with fund from WFP. This is the second batch of training, covering all 20 Dzongkhags with the capacity development of regulatory and quality control personnel. The first batch of training was conducted in August 2019.

Submitted by BAFRA

