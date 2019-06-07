Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Dairy product processing training for Haa farmers and youth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 05:48am EDT

5-9, June, Haa: Five days training programme on yogurt, paneer and cheese processing is underway in Haa. The training is organised by the Dzongkhag Livestock Sector and National Dairy Research and Development Centre.

Participants include members from dairy groups, youth working in milk processing unit (MPU) and yogurt entrepreneurs in Haa.

During the peak production season, it is difficult for the MPUs to find a reliable market for their products due to market saturation just with butter and cottage cheese. As a result, they are not able to collect milk from the dairy group members. Therefore, with the completion of this training, the MPUs are expected to go for product diversification instead of processing only butter and cottage cheese.

Contributed by Kipchu, Dzongkhag Livestock Sector

25 total views, 25 views today

Disclaimer

MOAF - Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhutan published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 09:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58aSUSTAINABLE FISHERIES : Commission presents progress made and opportunities for 2020
PU
05:58aSET NEWS : FTSE SET Index Series June 2019 Semi-annual Review
PU
05:48aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Dairy product processing training for Haa farmers and youth
PU
05:45aIBM, T-Systems scrap mainframe venture after German criticism
RE
05:45aHomelessness Grows in California Despite New Government Spending
DJ
05:45aViolence Makes Mexico an Unwelcoming Refuge
DJ
05:45aAnticipation of a Rate Cut Rises Ahead of Jobs Report
DJ
05:39aS.Africa's SAA appoints interim CEO, approaches additional lenders
RE
05:35aBan on Chinese telecoms vendors would add $62 billion to 5G bill in Europe - industry analysis
RE
05:28aSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : Access to capital for agricultural SMEs essential for inclusive development
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3AXA : AXA : Sells 40M EQH Shares for $834M
4NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : No-say Nissan had tech that drove Fiat Chrysler-Renault idea
5NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Drugmaker Sanofi appoints Novartis' Hudson as CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About