MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Dairy product processing training for Haa farmers and youth

5-9, June, Haa: Five days training programme on yogurt, paneer and cheese processing is underway in Haa. The training is organised by the Dzongkhag Livestock Sector and National Dairy Research and Development Centre.

Participants include members from dairy groups, youth working in milk processing unit (MPU) and yogurt entrepreneurs in Haa.

During the peak production season, it is difficult for the MPUs to find a reliable market for their products due to market saturation just with butter and cottage cheese. As a result, they are not able to collect milk from the dairy group members. Therefore, with the completion of this training, the MPUs are expected to go for product diversification instead of processing only butter and cottage cheese.

Contributed by Kipchu, Dzongkhag Livestock Sector

