MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Department of Livestock's website launched

1 July, Thimphu: The Department of Livestock (DoL) launched its official website: http://www.dol.gov.bt which will serve as source for scientific publications, protocols and other ground-breaking subjects on livestock related activities in Bhutan.

Besides the news, announcements, contact details and others, the website offers links to its central offices and other external services available in the country.

According to a press release, the website provides a suitable platform for livestock researchers and development workers to showcase their efficiencies of delivering goods and services in the 12th five year plan. Further, the Bhutanese and international academicians can now apply online for official clearances to undertake research works in Bhutan.

The website is a result of commendable team work and dedication of the Research and Extension Division, DoL who liaised with the Ministry's Information and Communication Technology Division in developing it as a user-friendly. DoL shall regularly update the content to provide better services to its clients.

-ICTD

