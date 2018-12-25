MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Enhancing fodder conservation and TMR technologies in Jigmecholing

December 21-25, Sarpang: About 30 farmers attended the five days training on 'Fodder conservation and Total Mixed Ration (TMR) technologies' in Jigmecholing. The training was aimed at enhancing the knowledge and skills of farmers on fodder conservation techniques such as silage making, hay making and crop residue enrichment techniques. It also promoted the use and formulation of local feed resources as alternatives to commercial feeds.

The Regional Livestock Development Centre (RLDC) in Zhemgang and the Dzongkhag Livestock Sector, Sarpang conducted the training with fund from GEF-LDCF, UNDP.

The training is ultimately expected to address the issue of inadequate fodder availability through fodder conservation and adoption of TMR technologies in Jigmecholing. It is further expected to encourage the promotion of forage production as a forage enterprise in the region.

Submitted by RLDC-Zhemgang

9 total views, 9 views today