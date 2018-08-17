Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Experts meet for National Organic Flagship Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2018 | 08:21am CEST

August 15, Thimphu: Experts including the agriculture, livestock, marketing, forests, BAFRA and planning officials met for a day-long technical consultative workshop to discuss the proposed National Organic Flagship Program at Ariya Hotel.

The task force members under the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests have drafted the proposal, 'Flagship program on supporting Organic sector development towards enhanced food security and livelihood' for 12th five year plan to produce safe and nutritious food on sustainable basis in clean environment.

Bhutan started to embrace organic farm[Attachment] ing in 2007 with adoption of the National Framework for Organic Farming in Bhutan. Since then, the organic farming has been encouraging and gaining popularity among farmers.

According to a report, 2680 households were engaged in organic farming during the 11th five year plan and 25,667.9 acres of land were under organic management of crops, livestock and non-wood forest products. There are also 24 farmer groups and cooperatives, three organic retailers and 1 exporter involved in organic production and marketing.

In addition, there are three small capacities organic fertiliser production units with annual production capacity of 19 MT. The National Organic Program has also certified four products including potato, garlic and carrot from Gasa and lemon grass from east as organic. All these achievements have adequately built foundation in preparing the nation to go organic.

The organic flagship program comprises goal, objectives, strategies, result matrix, implementation modalities and monitoring systems for sustainability.

According to a spokesperson, to achieve the national aspiration of becoming Organic, a well coordinated sectoral program with adequate funding is necessary to accelerate the progress and attainment of organic status. The country's agricultural system shows a huge potential in promoting organic agriculture.

The flagship program will be implemented in 20 Dzongkhags covering crops such as rice, maize, buckwheat, quinoa, asparagus, ginger, turmeric, cardamom and legumes. It will also focus on honey, egg, trout, chugo, matsutake, amla, chirata, pipla and bamboo shoot. In addition, the traditional fruits, vegetables, herbs and minor cereals will be also included.

The program is expected to enhance organic production and its marketing and bio-inputs, serve as an import substitution for agro-chemicals, strengthen organic regulatory system and sustainable livelihood and establish diversified organic enterprises.

The floor during the meeting noted that there are several opportunities as well as challenges in organic agriculture.

-ICTD

44 total views, 44 views today

Disclaimer

MOAF - Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhutan published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 06:20:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
08:31aFORESTRY OF NSW : Solid fuel fires banned in all South Coast State forests
PU
08:30aAsian shares gain on U.S.-China trade talks, lira recovers
RE
08:21aMOAF MINISTRY OF AGRICULTURE AND FORESTS OF BHUT : Experts meet for National Organic Flagship Program
PU
08:16aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Makes Progress on Structural Reform
PU
08:07aRussian oil industry would weather U.S. 'bill from hell'
RE
08:06aCOLUMBIA GAS OF PENNSYLVANIA : to Begin Pipeline Upgrade Project on Belrose Avenue in Dormont Borough
PU
08:06aJAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION : The JFTC Opens Secondary Review Concerning the Proposed Acquisition of Shares of Sanyo Special Steel Co., Ltd. by NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION and Seeks Comments from Third Parties
PU
07:46aAUSTRALIAN WOOL INNOVATION : production forecast to fall in 2018/19 due to tough season
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Nvidia forecast lags Wall Street as crypto demand evaporates
2TESLA : WHISTLEBLOWER ACCUSES TESLA OF SPYING ON EMPLOYEES AT GIGAFACTORY: attorney
3ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Angry Birds maker Rovio posts sharply lower quarterly prof..
4AMYRIS INC : Amyris Announces Launch of Secondary Offering by Certain Selling Stockholders
5INTEL CORPORATION : As Nvidia expands in artificial intelligence, Intel defends turf
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.