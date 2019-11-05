Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Extensions agents learn dairy post production technologies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 12:00am EST

[Attachment] 28 October-1 November: Twenty extension agents from GEF project areas of Wangdue, Tsirang, Haa, Paro, Punakha and Thimphu attended a training, 'Capacity enhancement on Dairy Post Production Technologies (Farm-To-Table)' with theory and hands on practical production of yogurt, paneer, rasgulla and mozzarella.

The theory session was conducted at the Regional Livestock Development Centre (RLDC), Wangdue while the practical session was held at the milk processing unit in Kuruthang, Punkaha. The National Dairy Research and Development Centre, Yusipang and RLDC-Wangdue organised the training with fund from GEF-LDCF.

The training is expected to enhance the post production knowledge of participants and facilitate transfer of technologies to the dairy farmer groups in their respective gewogs. Further, it is expected that the participants will impart knowledge on hygienic milk production to the farmers to ensure quality milk production.

Submitted by National Dairy Research and Development Centre, Yusipang

2 total views, 2 views today

Disclaimer

MOAF - Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhutan published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 04:59:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:05aWORLD BANK : Pace and Sustainability of Turkey's Economic Recovery is Subject to Reducing Uncertainty and Restoring Investor Confidence, Says World Bank
PU
12:50aMINISTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS OF REPUBLIC OF IN : Transcript of Media Briefing by Secretary (East) during PM's visit to Thailand (November 04, 2019)
PU
12:44aChina presses Trump for more tariff roll-backs in 'phase one' trade deal
RE
12:44aWILBUR ROSS : Ross says phase one trade deal with China will be good start
RE
12:36aChina central bank cuts a key loan rate for first time since 2016 as growth slows
RE
12:36aRoss says U.S. eager to make progress on trade with India
RE
12:29aChina presses Trump for more tariff roll-backs in 'phase one' trade deal
RE
12:26aSamsung says to shut down U.S. CPU research division
RE
12:25aChina presses Trump for more tariff roll-backs in 'phase one' trade deal
RE
12:20aWORLD GOLD COUNCIL : Surge in ETF inflows supports Q3 gold demand growth
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2Oil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Profit Fell 23% for Third Quarter -- Update
5Most Southeast Asian markets gain on optimism over trade deal, China rate cut
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group