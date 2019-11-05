MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Extensions agents learn dairy post production technologies

[Attachment] 28 October-1 November: Twenty extension agents from GEF project areas of Wangdue, Tsirang, Haa, Paro, Punakha and Thimphu attended a training, 'Capacity enhancement on Dairy Post Production Technologies (Farm-To-Table)' with theory and hands on practical production of yogurt, paneer, rasgulla and mozzarella.

The theory session was conducted at the Regional Livestock Development Centre (RLDC), Wangdue while the practical session was held at the milk processing unit in Kuruthang, Punkaha. The National Dairy Research and Development Centre, Yusipang and RLDC-Wangdue organised the training with fund from GEF-LDCF.

The training is expected to enhance the post production knowledge of participants and facilitate transfer of technologies to the dairy farmer groups in their respective gewogs. Further, it is expected that the participants will impart knowledge on hygienic milk production to the farmers to ensure quality milk production.

Submitted by National Dairy Research and Development Centre, Yusipang

