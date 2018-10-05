MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Interview result for Messenger

Human Resource Division (HRD) is pleased to announce the following selected candidates for the post of Messenger (GSP) as mentioned below. The selected candidates are requested report to HRD on 15/10/2018 at 9:30 A.M.
|
Sl.No
|
Name
|
CID No
|
Total (100%)
|
Remarks
|
1
|
Tshering Drukpa
|
11104000871
|
78.12
|
Selected
|
2
|
Passam
|
10201001343
|
67.54
|
Selected
|
3
|
Sujan Subba
|
10301000209
|
-
|
Absent
|
4
|
Deki Biddha
|
11207000643
|
59.92
|
|
5
|
Tshewang Dema
|
11603002292
|
63.72
|
Standby
|
6
|
Dechen Tshomo
|
10905004084
|
61.46
|
Standby
|
7
|
Selden
|
10302000199
|
66.24
|
Standby
|
8
|
Sangay Choden
|
11104002304
|
60.20
|
-HRD
Disclaimer
MOAF - Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhutan published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 04:22:03 UTC