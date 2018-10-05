MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Interview result for Messenger

Human Resource Division (HRD) is pleased to announce the following selected candidates for the post of Messenger (GSP) as mentioned below. The selected candidates are requested report to HRD on 15/10/2018 at 9:30 A.M.

Sl.No Name CID No Total (100%) Remarks 1 Tshering Drukpa 11104000871 78.12 Selected 2 Passam 10201001343 67.54 Selected 3 Sujan Subba 10301000209 - Absent 4 Deki Biddha 11207000643 59.92 5 Tshewang Dema 11603002292 63.72 Standby 6 Dechen Tshomo 10905004084 61.46 Standby 7 Selden 10302000199 66.24 Standby 8 Sangay Choden 11104002304 60.20

-HRD

