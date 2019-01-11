Log in
MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Newly recruited Livestock Officials attends induction programme

01/11/2019 | 03:39am EST

January 10, Thimphu: Thirty eight newly appointed candidates (four veterinary officer, thirteen in-service BSCE select, seventeen pre-service diploma and three administration assistants) attended a day long induction programme organised by the Department of Livestock (DoL) at its conference hall.

The new recruits will serve under the Department at various capacities in the Dzongkhag veterinary hospital, commodity and research centre, regional livestock development centre and Dzongkhag and livestock extension centres.

The program was graced by the Director General (DG), DoL, advisor, division chief and senior officials. In the opening remarks, the DG extended a warm welcome to the newly recruited livestock colleagues to the Gonor Zatshang family. He highlighted on the DoL's overall achievement in 11th FYP despite challenges and limited resources. Further, he briefed on the overview of 12th FYP of the Department's strategies, programs, outcome, outputs and indicator to enhance food security and livelihood of rural farmers in the country.

Following the opening remarks, the overview of Department's objective, mandate and goal was presented with a brief highlight in planning process, overall plan, target and strategies in 12th FYP. This was followed by the respective division's presentation where the graduates were introduced to institutional set up, mandates, activity and strategies in 12th FYP and in areas animal production, nutrition, research and extension and health.

In the closing remarks, the DG reminded of His Majesty's 111th National Day speech to the graduates and stressed that as livestock officers in different places, it is important to work hard and collectively with integrity to serve the Tsa-Wa-Sum. He also reiterated that it is important to maintain a good public relation with all people in the field and be a brand 'Gonor Babu' and act as a bridge between government and community to achieve overarching national objective of self-reliance and food security.

Submitted by Dr. Karma Wangdi

Disclaimer

MOAF - Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhutan published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 08:38:07 UTC
