MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Result for Farm Attendant

ARDC-Bajo is pleased to announce the result of selection interview held on 01/07/2019 for Farm Attendants under ESP category to be placed at Chhimipang Royal Project (CRP)-Punakha as per details mentioned below:

SlNo Name of Applicant CID No. Total Score Remarks 1 Ms. Sangay Choden 11501001586 81.44. Selected 2 Mr. Namgay Wangchuk 11505005006 80.36 Selected 3 Ms. Namgay Wangmo 10608001452 64.42 Selected 4 Mr. Tshering 10204000315 65.16 Selected 5 Mr. Tashi Dargye 11808000301 64.1 Selected 6 Ms. Tshering Choden 10204003117 87.2 Selected 7 Mr. Kinley Phub 11005001720 85.94 Selected 8 Ms. Tshewang Pem 11102004426 77.00 Selected 9 Ms. Sangay Lhamo 10505000958 62.48 Selected 10 Ms. Pema Wangmo 11008000361 83.76 Selected 11 Mr. Sangay Yeshi 12005002277 76.80 Selected 12 Mr. Sangay Wangdi 11805002023 67.66 Selected 13 Mr. Chimi 10801001984 55.12 Selected 14 Mr.Ghana Shyam Maidhaley 11307003667 54.42 Selected 15 Ms. Beema Phuyal 11302002984 49.58 Selected 16 Ms. Sithar Choden 10716000015 62.00 Selected

The above selected Candidates are asked to report at ARDC-Bajo on July 04,2019 for drug test report as per Section 4.11.2 Chapter 4, BCSR,2018 and submit to HRD, Ministry of agriculture & Forests for their formal appointment order

- ARDC-Bajo

