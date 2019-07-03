MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Result for Farm Attendant

ARDC-Bajo is pleased to announce the result of selection interview held on 01/07/2019 for Farm Attendants under ESP category to be placed at Chhimipang Royal Project (CRP)-Punakha as per details mentioned below:
|
SlNo
|
Name of Applicant
|
CID No.
|
Total Score
|
Remarks
|
1
|
Ms. Sangay Choden
|
11501001586
|
81.44.
|
Selected
|
2
|
Mr. Namgay Wangchuk
|
11505005006
|
80.36
|
Selected
|
3
|
Ms. Namgay Wangmo
|
10608001452
|
64.42
|
Selected
|
4
|
Mr. Tshering
|
10204000315
|
65.16
|
Selected
|
5
|
Mr. Tashi Dargye
|
11808000301
|
64.1
|
Selected
|
6
|
Ms. Tshering Choden
|
10204003117
|
87.2
|
Selected
|
7
|
Mr. Kinley Phub
|
11005001720
|
85.94
|
Selected
|
8
|
Ms. Tshewang Pem
|
11102004426
|
77.00
|
Selected
|
9
|
Ms. Sangay Lhamo
|
10505000958
|
62.48
|
Selected
|
10
|
Ms. Pema Wangmo
|
11008000361
|
83.76
|
Selected
|
11
|
Mr. Sangay Yeshi
|
12005002277
|
76.80
|
Selected
|
12
|
Mr. Sangay Wangdi
|
11805002023
|
67.66
|
Selected
|
13
|
Mr. Chimi
|
10801001984
|
55.12
|
Selected
|
14
|
Mr.Ghana Shyam Maidhaley
|
11307003667
|
54.42
|
Selected
|
15
|
Ms. Beema Phuyal
|
11302002984
|
49.58
|
Selected
|
16
|
Ms. Sithar Choden
|
10716000015
|
62.00
|
Selected
The above selected Candidates are asked to report at ARDC-Bajo on July 04,2019 for drug test report as per Section 4.11.2 Chapter 4, BCSR,2018 and submit to HRD, Ministry of agriculture & Forests for their formal appointment order
- ARDC-Bajo
