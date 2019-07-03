Log in
MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Result for Farm Attendant

07/03/2019 | 03:48am EDT

ARDC-Bajo is pleased to announce the result of selection interview held on 01/07/2019 for Farm Attendants under ESP category to be placed at Chhimipang Royal Project (CRP)-Punakha as per details mentioned below:

SlNo Name of Applicant CID No. Total Score Remarks
1 Ms. Sangay Choden 11501001586 81.44. Selected
2 Mr. Namgay Wangchuk 11505005006 80.36 Selected
3 Ms. Namgay Wangmo 10608001452 64.42 Selected
4 Mr. Tshering 10204000315 65.16 Selected
5 Mr. Tashi Dargye 11808000301 64.1 Selected
6 Ms. Tshering Choden 10204003117 87.2 Selected
7 Mr. Kinley Phub 11005001720 85.94 Selected
8 Ms. Tshewang Pem 11102004426 77.00 Selected
9 Ms. Sangay Lhamo 10505000958 62.48 Selected
10 Ms. Pema Wangmo 11008000361 83.76 Selected
11 Mr. Sangay Yeshi 12005002277 76.80 Selected
12 Mr. Sangay Wangdi 11805002023 67.66 Selected
13 Mr. Chimi 10801001984 55.12 Selected
14 Mr.Ghana Shyam Maidhaley 11307003667 54.42 Selected
15 Ms. Beema Phuyal 11302002984 49.58 Selected
16 Ms. Sithar Choden 10716000015 62.00 Selected

The above selected Candidates are asked to report at ARDC-Bajo on July 04,2019 for drug test report as per Section 4.11.2 Chapter 4, BCSR,2018 and submit to HRD, Ministry of agriculture & Forests for their formal appointment order

- ARDC-Bajo

Disclaimer

MOAF - Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhutan published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 07:47:08 UTC
