MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Selected Candidates for cleaner and animal attendant

The National Veterinary Hospital, Motithang under Department of Livestock, MoAF is hereby pleased to announce the selected candidates for the post of Cleaner and Animal Attendant (ESP). The result is based on the selection interview held on 3rd September 2019 as indicated below:

Sl.# Name of the candidates CID No. Total (100%) Remarks Cleaner 1. Ugyen Wangmo 11102007587 63% - 2. Pema Yangden 11514003996 76.5% Standby I 3. Dorji Lhamo 11101002985 64% - 4. Penjor 11908001596 68% - 5. Karma Choden 10905000897 79.3% Selected 6. Robi Maya Tamang 11216000033 72.3% - 7. Phuntsho Choden 11104004122 Absent 8. Phur Gyalmo 11410010796 72.8 % Standby II 9. Tshomo 11105002010 55.3% - 10. Phul Maya Pakhring 10308001260 64% - 11. Wangden 10903000269 59.6% - 12. Yoezer Donma 11410011076 68% - 13. Chatra Maya Ghalley 10201000155 64.3% - Animal Attendant 1 Phanu Tamang 11811001883 Absent - 2 Pasang Dorji Gholey 11215003692 75.3% Stand by I 3 Gang Devi Gurung 10314000229 71.3% - 4 Kinley Pem 11807002501 75.6% Selected 5 Purna Bdr. Gurung 11201001875 Absent - 6 Yeshi Choden 11513001562 72.3% Standby II 7 Sangay Chezom 11111001138 64.6%

-National Veterinary Hospital, Motithang

