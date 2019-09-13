MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Selected Candidates for cleaner and animal attendant

The National Veterinary Hospital, Motithang under Department of Livestock, MoAF is hereby pleased to announce the selected candidates for the post of Cleaner and Animal Attendant (ESP). The result is based on the selection interview held on 3rd September 2019 as indicated below:
|
Sl.#
|
Name of the candidates
|
CID No.
|
Total (100%)
|
Remarks
|
Cleaner
|
1.
|
Ugyen Wangmo
|
11102007587
|
63%
|
-
|
2.
|
Pema Yangden
|
11514003996
|
76.5%
|
Standby I
|
3.
|
Dorji Lhamo
|
11101002985
|
64%
|
-
|
4.
|
Penjor
|
11908001596
|
68%
|
-
|
5.
|
Karma Choden
|
10905000897
|
79.3%
|
Selected
|
6.
|
Robi Maya Tamang
|
11216000033
|
72.3%
|
-
|
7.
|
Phuntsho Choden
|
11104004122
|
Absent
|
|
8.
|
Phur Gyalmo
|
11410010796
|
72.8 %
|
Standby II
|
9.
|
Tshomo
|
11105002010
|
55.3%
|
-
|
10.
|
Phul Maya Pakhring
|
10308001260
|
64%
|
-
|
11.
|
Wangden
|
10903000269
|
59.6%
|
-
|
12.
|
Yoezer Donma
|
11410011076
|
68%
|
-
|
13.
|
Chatra Maya Ghalley
|
10201000155
|
64.3%
|
-
|
Animal Attendant
|
1
|
Phanu Tamang
|
11811001883
|
Absent
|
-
|
2
|
Pasang Dorji Gholey
|
11215003692
|
75.3%
|
Stand by I
|
3
|
Gang Devi Gurung
|
10314000229
|
71.3%
|
-
|
4
|
Kinley Pem
|
11807002501
|
75.6%
|
Selected
|
5
|
Purna Bdr. Gurung
|
11201001875
|
Absent
|
-
|
6
|
Yeshi Choden
|
11513001562
|
72.3%
|
Standby II
|
7
|
Sangay Chezom
|
11111001138
|
64.6%
|
-National Veterinary Hospital, Motithang
