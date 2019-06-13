MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Selected candidates for Driver III

Result of the selection Interview for the post of driver III, RDC Yusipang held on June 6, 2019
|
Sl.No
|
Name
|
CID No
|
Total Marks obtained
|
Remarks
|
|
|
1
|
Leela Bdr. Gurung
|
11213003384
|
69.27
|
Standby
|
|
2
|
Tandin Wangchuk
|
11501000145
|
76.37
|
Selected
|
|
3
|
Karna Bdr. Thapa
|
11307000796
|
ABSENT
|
|
4
|
Nim Dorji
|
11402000610
|
75.37
|
Standby
|
|
5
|
Tashi Gyeltshen
|
11107007597
|
74.30
|
Standby
|
|
6
|
Aita Bahadur Rai
|
10201001670
|
73.53
|
Standby
|
-HRD
