MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Selected candidates for Driver III

06/13/2019 | 04:44am EDT

Result of the selection Interview for the post of driver III, RDC Yusipang held on June 6, 2019

Sl.No Name CID No Total Marks obtained Remarks
1 Leela Bdr. Gurung 11213003384 69.27 Standby
2 Tandin Wangchuk 11501000145 76.37 Selected
3 Karna Bdr. Thapa 11307000796 ABSENT
4 Nim Dorji 11402000610 75.37 Standby
5 Tashi Gyeltshen 11107007597 74.30 Standby
6 Aita Bahadur Rai 10201001670 73.53 Standby

-HRD

Disclaimer

MOAF - Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhutan published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 08:43:06 UTC
