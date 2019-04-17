MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Shortlisted candidates for ESP

ARDC Wengkhar would like to inform that the following shortlisted candidates for post of ESP to attend the selection interview which will be held at ARDSC Lingmethang as mentioned below:
|
Sl. No.
|
Name
|
CID No.
|
Remarks
|
1
|
Ugyen Wangmo
|
10705001918
|
Venue: ARDSC, Lingmethang.
Time: 9.00 AM sharp.
|
2
|
Sangden
|
10714000303
|
3
|
Leki Wangmo
|
10713000334
|
4
|
Yeshi Wangdi
|
10711003055
|
5
|
Sherab Wangmo
|
10709001133
|
6
|
Pema Choki
|
10709001145
Applicants must produce original documents during the interview.
For any enquiry, please contact at 04-641647 (17668545) during office hours.
-ARDC Wengkhar
