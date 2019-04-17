MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Shortlisted candidates for ESP

ARDC Wengkhar would like to inform that the following shortlisted candidates for post of ESP to attend the selection interview which will be held at ARDSC Lingmethang as mentioned below:

Sl. No. Name CID No. Remarks 1 Ugyen Wangmo 10705001918 Venue: ARDSC, Lingmethang. Time: 9.00 AM sharp. 2 Sangden 10714000303 3 Leki Wangmo 10713000334 4 Yeshi Wangdi 10711003055 5 Sherab Wangmo 10709001133 6 Pema Choki 10709001145

Applicants must produce original documents during the interview.

For any enquiry, please contact at 04-641647 (17668545) during office hours.

-ARDC Wengkhar

