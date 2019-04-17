Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Shortlisted candidates for ESP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 04:43am EDT

ARDC Wengkhar would like to inform that the following shortlisted candidates for post of ESP to attend the selection interview which will be held at ARDSC Lingmethang as mentioned below:

Sl. No. Name CID No. Remarks
1 Ugyen Wangmo 10705001918

Venue: ARDSC, Lingmethang.

Time: 9.00 AM sharp.

2 Sangden 10714000303
3 Leki Wangmo 10713000334
4 Yeshi Wangdi 10711003055
5 Sherab Wangmo 10709001133
6 Pema Choki 10709001145

Applicants must produce original documents during the interview.

For any enquiry, please contact at 04-641647 (17668545) during office hours.

-ARDC Wengkhar

14 total views, 14 views today

Disclaimer

MOAF - Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhutan published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 08:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aSouth Africa's Tiger Brands to fight listeria class action
RE
05:03aTURKSTAT TURKISH STATISTICAL INSTITUTE : House Sales Statistics
PU
04:59aEuropean banks Credit Agricole and Santander team up in asset services
RE
04:58aCLIFFORD CHANCE LLP : and AS&H advises leading Saudi chemicals producer Cristal on the completion of its cross border sale of titanium dioxide business to Tronox
PU
04:50aUK House-Price Growth Slows; Inflation Holds Steady
DJ
04:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : and EU help a Moldovan roof manufacturer to expand
PU
04:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Roofing in Moldova and beyond
PU
04:48aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Loan to Improve Water Supply System in Tashkent Province
PU
04:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Serbia's pioneering wind energy projects
PU
04:46aAsia comforted by China data, Europe uninspired
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
2NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
3DANONE : DANONE : Food group Danone keeps goals despite modest rise in first-quarter sales
4ZUR ROSE GROUP AG : ZUR ROSE : grows 28 per cent in the first quarter of 2019
5Tech for Good - Aruna Wins Alipay-NUS Enterprise Social Innovation Challenge for Using Digital Technology t..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About