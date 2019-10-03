MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Shortlisted candidates for Livestock Attendant

As per the announcement made in MoAF website dated 3rd September, 2019 the NJBC, Samtse is pleased to announce the shortlisted candidates for the post of Livestock Attendant (ESP) as details mentioned below:
|
Sl. No.
|
Name of the Candidate
|
CID
|
Interview Schedule
|
1
|
Dhan Bahadur Kami
|
11109003422
|
Venue: NJBC
Date: 10/10/2019
Time: 10:00 am
|
2
|
Om Bdr. Chhetri
|
11212003104
|
3
|
Devi Prasad Chapagai
|
11210000660
|
4
|
Tika Devi Chapagai
|
11108001125
|
5
|
Tandin
|
11211000259
|
6
|
Dil Bdr Chhetri
|
11212003105
Note: The shortlisted candidates are requested to report for the Selection Interview as scheduled above, falling which his/her selection will not be entertained. The following documents must be produced in original during the time of interview:
-
Duly filled in Employment Application Form
-
Valid Medical Fitness Certificate original
-
Valid Approved status report- security clearance
-
Other Certificate of Experience/Excellence if any
-NJBC, Samtse
8 total views, 8 views today
Disclaimer
MOAF - Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhutan published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 10:05:07 UTC