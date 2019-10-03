MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Shortlisted candidates for Livestock Attendant

As per the announcement made in MoAF website dated 3rd September, 2019 the NJBC, Samtse is pleased to announce the shortlisted candidates for the post of Livestock Attendant (ESP) as details mentioned below:

Sl. No. Name of the Candidate CID Interview Schedule 1 Dhan Bahadur Kami 11109003422 Venue: NJBC

Date: 10/10/2019

Time: 10:00 am 2 Om Bdr. Chhetri 11212003104 3 Devi Prasad Chapagai 11210000660 4 Tika Devi Chapagai 11108001125 5 Tandin 11211000259 6 Dil Bdr Chhetri 11212003105

Note: The shortlisted candidates are requested to report for the Selection Interview as scheduled above, falling which his/her selection will not be entertained. The following documents must be produced in original during the time of interview:

Duly filled in Employment Application Form Valid Medical Fitness Certificate original Valid Approved status report- security clearance Other Certificate of Experience/Excellence if any

-NJBC, Samtse

