MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Shortlisted candidates for the post of Animal Attendants

08/12/2019 | 03:41am EDT

The National Dairy Research & Development Centre, Yusipang under Department of Livestock, MoAF is pleased to announce the shortlisted candidates for the post of Attendants (ESP).The shortlisted candidates are requested to report to the centre for the selection interview on date 19th August, 2019 at 10.00Am sharp with required original documents

Sl.No Name Gender CID No Post Remarks
1 Som Bahadur Limboo male 11304001412 Animal Attendant Venue: NDRDC, Yusipang

Date: 19th August 2019

Time: 10Am Sharp

2 Ugyen Wangchuk male 10604001753
3 Bidur Rai male 11216002522
4 Purna Bdr. Gurung male 11201001875
5 Jigme Pelden male 11607002980
6 Karma Lakshay male 11501000830
7 Tshering Nedup male 10903000547

-NDRDC, Yusipang

Disclaimer

MOAF - Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhutan published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 07:40:03 UTC
