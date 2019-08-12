MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Shortlisted candidates for the post of Animal Attendants

The National Dairy Research & Development Centre, Yusipang under Department of Livestock, MoAF is pleased to announce the shortlisted candidates for the post of Attendants (ESP).The shortlisted candidates are requested to report to the centre for the selection interview on date 19th August, 2019 at 10.00Am sharp with required original documents
|
Sl.No
|
Name
|
Gender
|
CID No
|
Post
|
Remarks
|
1
|
Som Bahadur Limboo
|
male
|
11304001412
|
Animal Attendant
|
Venue: NDRDC, Yusipang
Date: 19th August 2019
Time: 10Am Sharp
|
2
|
Ugyen Wangchuk
|
male
|
10604001753
|
3
|
Bidur Rai
|
male
|
11216002522
|
4
|
Purna Bdr. Gurung
|
male
|
11201001875
|
5
|
Jigme Pelden
|
male
|
11607002980
|
6
|
Karma Lakshay
|
male
|
11501000830
|
7
|
Tshering Nedup
|
male
|
10903000547
|
-NDRDC, Yusipang
