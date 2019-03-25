MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : ToT on Scientific Large Cardamom Production Management held

25 - 29 March, Sarpang: Five day Training of Trainers (ToT) Program on Scientific large cardamom production management is underway at Agriculture Research and Development Centre, Samtenling. The training program is organised by Agriculture Production Division under Department of Agriculture with financial and technical support from FAO TA Project: UTF/BHU/013/BHU.

The overall objective of the program is to upgrade knowledge and information of Agriculture Officers through theoretical and practical sessions including demonstration in the field on varietal identification, orchard establishment, management of soil and nutrient, pest management, water management and post-harvest options. A total of 15 agriculture officers from various Central Programs are participating in the training. These trained personnel will be used to train the extension personnel and farmers in future.

The 5-day training program will cover, but not limited to, the following themes:

General cardamom production scenario across the world with focus on commercial cardamom cultivars and selection of suitable varieties for Bhutan; Identification of different cardamom varieties and their characteristics. Types and selection of shade trees in Bhutan's climate; Soil and integrated nutrient management using environmentally friendly techniques;

-DoA

