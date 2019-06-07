Log in
MOAF Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhut : Towards enhancing Swiss business collaboration

06/07/2019 | 12:43am EDT

5 June, Thimphu: A twenty member Swiss business delegation led by His Excellency, Andreas Baum, the Ambassador of Switzerland to Bhutan and India met with the Hon'ble Sanam Lyonpo, Yeshey Penjor to explore and strengthen the Swiss business collaboration in Bhutan. The Hon'ble Lyonpo Kinzang Dorji, Honorary Consul of Switzerland in Bhutan; the Agriculture Secretary, Dasho Rinzin Dorji and heads of the departments and agency were also present.

Welcoming the delegation, Lyonpo shared the Ministry's priority areas during the 12th five year plan such as organic farming, value added products, reduce import of food items and market among others. Swiss being one of the advanced countries in value addition technologies, Lyonpo explored the possibility of sharing such resources to improve all the three sectors: agriculture, forestry and livestock in the country.

The Ambassador also expressed his keen interest in collaborating in terms of organic and medicinal herbs. The meeting further discussed the possible areas of collaboration in terms of organic, certification, wood products, red rice, mushroom, bio-fertilisers and water. The delegation was informed that Bhutan has a small domestic market with potential for niche products. Following the meeting, the Swiss collaboration is further expected to be strengthened in Bhutan as both parties assured to extend its full support.

Switzerland and Bhutan share a very special and close history which dates back to the 1950s. Over the years, many joint projects in agriculture, forestry, business, health, education have been built up. To further strengthen the relationship between two countries, Switzerland established a new Swiss Consulate in Thimphu in August 2018.

During many high level meetings, both countries discussed the wish to increase possibilities for Swiss companies to get to know more about Bhutan and its business opportunities. Accordingly, the idea of this Swiss business delegation trip to Bhutan was born.

The delegation is in the country from 4-8 June during which they will meet with the Hon'ble Lyonchhen and visit other Ministries and offices including BCCI, RMA and DHI for bilateral discussions.

-ICTD

Disclaimer

MOAF - Ministry of Agriculture and Forests of Bhutan published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 04:42:03 UTC
