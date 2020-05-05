Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MOBILE MINI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of the Sale of MINI and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/05/2020 | 09:12pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed merger with WillScot Corporation.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On March 2, 2020, Mobile Mini announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with WillScot in an all stock transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Mobile Mini stockholders will receive 2.4050 shares of WillScot common stock for each share of Mobile Mini common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Mobile Mini’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Mobile Mini stockholders.

If you own shares of Mobile Mini and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:40pWULING MOTORS : Developing the Intelligent Commercial Vehicle Business Jointly with a Strong Partner, Wuling Motors Will Have a Promising Future
AQ
10:35pPeak Provides Update on Postponement of Financial Statement Filings
NE
10:34pTYSON FOODS : Fresh Meats to Resume Waterloo, Iowa Operations
AQ
10:34pNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of 36,363,636 Ordinary Shares
GL
10:34pNCL Corporation Ltd. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $750,000,000 of Exchangeable Notes and $675,000,000 of Senior Secured Notes
GL
10:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Acoustic Sensors Market 2020-2024 | Evolution of Smart Cities to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:21pHSBC : seeks judicial management for Zenrock Commodities Trading - sources
RE
10:15pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : to Redeem $200 Million Worth of Bonds Early
DJ
10:04pTIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Financial Statements 1Q20
PU
10:01pQ&K INTERNATIONAL : Qingke Announces Management Change
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SUNCOR ENERGY INC. : SUNCOR ENERGY : Swings to 1Q Loss on Weak Demand, Oil-Price Declines
2BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat takes to grocery stores as lockdowns hit sales at restaurants
3HASBRO, INC. : HASBRO : Mattel looks to Christmas for recovery as sales warning hits shares
4BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED : BEXIMCO PHARMACEUTICALS : Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-1..
5DHT HOLDINGS, INC. : DHT HOLDINGS: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group