Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

MOC: China to increase meat supply to meet rising demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 07:26pm EDT

BEIJING - China will take measures to increase meat supply in the market to meet rising demand, Ministry of Commerce (MOC) spokesperson Gao Feng told a press conference on Aug 29.

From Aug 19 to 25, pork and beef saw respective increases of 8.8 percent and 1.4 percent in their wholesale prices from the previous week, while the wholesale price of mutton edged up 0.7 percent, data from the MOC showed.

The MOC, along with other authorities, will put the central government's reserves of frozen pork, beef and mutton into market so as to stabilize supply, said Gao.

It will also promote coordination between meat production and purchasing among different regions to ensure supply.

In addition, China will continue to encourage more pork imports following the principle of marketization, Gao said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 23:25:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:41pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : How APEC Helps Small Business Go Global
PU
07:41pCITY AND COUNTY OF BROOMFIELD : Extraction Considering Changing Synthetic Drilling Mud
PU
07:34pJapan's jobless rate falls to 2.2% in July - government
RE
07:33pS&P calls Argentine's debt maturity extension a 'default'
RE
07:31pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Latin America and the Caribbean Reaffirms the Importance of Moving Towards Modern Planning with a Long-Term Vision for Implementation of the 2030 Agenda
PU
07:26pMOC : China to increase meat supply to meet rising demand
PU
07:15pWORRIES MOUNT FOR UK BUSINESSES AND CONSUMERS AS BREXIT CRISIS BUILDS : surveys
RE
07:11pVIDEO : Phunware Expands Its Blockchain-Enabled Data Exchange Capabilities
PU
06:59pTRADE WAR DIMS OUTLOOK FOR U.S. BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN CHINA : survey
RE
06:59pSigns of new U.S.-China trade discussions emerge as increased tariffs loom
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WORKDAY INC. : WORKDAY : beats second-quarter estimates, raises full-year subscription revenue forecast
2FRANKLY INC : FRANKLY : Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Financial Results
3BIG CITY MOMS : Returns To The Golden City With The Biggest Baby Shower Ever On Board!
4DELTA AIR LINES INC. : DELTA AIR LINES : adds 930 seats through Florida, caps additional fares ahead of Dorian..
5LINGO MEDIA CORPORATION : LINGO MEDIA : Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group