MOCI Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Re : ARIPO Begins Four Days Conference In Liberia Today

ARIPO Begins Four Days Conference In Liberia Today

11/18/2019 | 05:29am EST

The 43rd Administrative and 17th Ministerial Council Meetings of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) is expected to formally open in Liberia, commencing Monday, November 18 to 22nd, 2019 at the Farmington Hotel within the vicinity of the Roberts International Airport in Harbel, Lower Margibi County.

According to a Commerce Ministry release, Liberia is presiding over the meetings as a result of its selection to serve as host country.

Liberia's selection also means that she will provide leadership guidance to ARIPO member countries for a two-year period in her capacity as Chairman of the Administrative and Ministerial Councils.

The ARIPO 2019 Meetings in Liberia are seen by political observers as part of efforts by the Coalition for Democratic Change-led Government, under the watchful eyes of President George Manneh Weah to highlight and promote policies and laws relating to Intellectual Property and Trade.

The program is expected to draw more than one hundred participants from ARIPO member countries, as well as its Intellectual Property (IP) partner institutions.

The gathering is also expected to be graced by observers from other ARIPO cooperative partners, to include the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), State Intellectual Property (SIPO) of the People's Republic of China, the United States Patent Office (USTPO), Organisation Africane de la Propriete Intellectuelle (OAPI) and Japan Patent Office.

The membership-based African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO), amongst other cardinal functions accelerates collaboration amongst its members so as to tweak limited capitals, by promoting protection, development, and advancement of Intellectual Property-related issues in Africa.

The 43rd Administrative and 17th Ministerial Councils Meetings of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO), have been hailed by Liberia's Commerce and Industry Minister, Professor Wilson K. Tarpeh,as a worthy initiative for the country.

At the same time LIPO Director General, Atty. Adelyn Cooper, during a meeting this week at the Commerce Ministry and Industry in Monrovia said Liberia remains committed to the principles of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Information released to the media by organizers of the ARIPO Meetings in Liberia reveals that ARIPO currently has 19 participating member countries.

They include host Country (Liberia), Ghana, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Zambia, the Gambia, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Malawi, Botswana, Kingdom of Eswatini, Mozambique, Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda, Namibia, Lesotho and

The Commerce Ministry release said the overarching aim of these collaborative efforts by ARIPO member countries is to ensure commitment to the ideals contained in the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Jacob N.B. Parley
Communications Director
Emails:jparley@staff.moci.gov.lr/jacobtheancestor@yahoo.com
0886560455/0777504576
WhatsApps: 0881336137


MOCI - Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Liberia published this content on 18 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2019 10:24:04 UTC
