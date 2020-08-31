Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MOCVD Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Increasing Focus on Renewable Energy to boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 11:46am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the MOCVD market and it is poised to grow by USD 84.93 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200831005413/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MOCVD Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MOCVD Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
  • The optoelectronics segment is expected to be the leading segment based on end-user in the global market during the forecast period.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
  • Entrance of multiple suppliers of SiC wafers is one of the major trends in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of over 5%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 84.93 million.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc., Agnitron Technology Inc., AIXTRON AG, Alliance MOCVD LLC, CVD Equipment Corp., JUSUNG ENGINEERING Co. Ltd., NuFlare Technology Inc., Samco Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., and Veeco Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • The increasing focus on renewable energy is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the trend of leasing MOCVD equipment restraints the market growth.
  • How big is the APAC market?
  • The APAC region will contribute 77% of market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc., Agnitron Technology Inc., AIXTRON AG, Alliance MOCVD LLC, CVD Equipment Corp., JUSUNG ENGINEERING Co. Ltd., NuFlare Technology Inc., Samco Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., and Veeco Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing focus on renewable energy will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

MOCVD Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

MOCVD Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Optoelectronics
    • Power Electronics
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43690

MOCVD Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The MOCVD market report covers the following areas:

  • MOCVD Market Size
  • MOCVD Market Trends
  • MOCVD Market Analysis

This study identifies entrance of multiple suppliers of SiC wafers as one of the prime reasons driving the MOCVD market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

MOCVD Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist MOCVD market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the MOCVD market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the MOCVD market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of MOCVD market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Optoelectronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Power electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers – Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc.
  • Agnitron Technology Inc.
  • AIXTRON AG
  • Alliance MOCVD LLC
  • CVD Equipment Corp.
  • JUSUNG ENGINEERING Co. Ltd.
  • NuFlare Technology Inc.
  • Samco Inc.
  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.
  • Veeco Instruments Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:56aVoyager Subsidiary, Altius Space Machines, Inc. Announces Both a SBIR and STTR Contract Win to Develop Innovative Technologies for Satellite Servicing
PR
11:56aDIGI-KEY ELECTRONICS : Partners with EETech on Industry Tech Days Virtual Conference
PR
11:55aTELEPERFORMANCE : Overview Presentation Including 2020 First Half Results Information September
PU
11:55aRESILUX : Halfjaar resultaten 2020
PU
11:55aRESILUX : Half yearly results 2020
PU
11:55aINSTALCO : Förändring av antal aktier och röster i Instalco
PU
11:55aNEXITY : Déclaration mensuelle du nombre d'actions et de droits de vote - juillet 2020
PU
11:55aEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of Share Buy Back program
PU
11:55aFRONTLINE : FRO – 2020 Annual General Meeting
PU
11:55aCR NO 25/2020 ON 31.08.2020 17 : 31 Estimated selected financial and operating data for the first half of 2020 and information on the result of impairment tests
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
2SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple, Tesla shares pop after stock splits
4KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : U.S. scraps Philips ventilator order in 2020 earnings blow
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Buys Up Stakes in 5 Storied Japanese Companies -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group