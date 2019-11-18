MOD Pizza Declares: “This Is Not A Pizza Place”

America’s Fastest Growing Restaurant Brand Helps Close the Gap on Childhood Hunger

Today, MOD Pizza (“MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC.”, “MOD” or the “Company”) doubled down on its commitment to tackle childhood hunger by proclaiming, “This is Not a Pizza Place,” as they launch their annual Spreading MODness celebration. From November 18-22, 2019, MOD will donate a portion of every pizza sold to help create meals for kids struggling with food insecurity -- an issue that affects a staggering one in five nationwide.

As with previous years, the donation from MOD will help fuel community meal-packing events in partnership with Generosity Feeds and other non-profits dedicated to ending childhood hunger. These compact and nutritionally dense meals will be distributed through school backpack programs and food banks in MOD communities across the country. To date, MOD has helped pack and distribute over one million meals.

“We have built MOD with the intention to positively impact as many lives as possible. In fact, we often say that pizza is just a front for our true purpose. MOD exists to serve people and our Spreading MODness week highlights one of the many ways we work to be of service,” said Ally Svenson, co-founder and Chief Purpose Officer, MOD Pizza. “For our customers, it’s simple -- when they enjoy a pizza, they’ll also be helping to feed a child. This is the ripple effect of Spreading MODness.”

MOD’s 2019 Spreading MODness celebration kicked off with a “take over” of its Seattle flagship location, using a giant neon sign to announce This Is Not A Pizza Place. Once customers entered This Is Not A Door, they experienced an active meal-packing event taking place, demonstrating how MOD’s platform of pizza can make an impact in unexpected ways. Photographs from the event are available here; and video from the event is available here.

For more information on Spreading MODness 2019, visit https://modpizza.com/spreadingmodness/

*MOD Pizza and licensed store locations will donate 50 cents for every MOD and Mega size pizza sold to charities that help close the gap on childhood hunger. Valid 11/18/2019-11/22/2019, at participating U.S. MOD locations. Not valid on 3rd party delivery orders. Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or promotions.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD’s individual artisan-style pizzas are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 30 toppings, all for one incredible price. With 465+ locations system-wide*, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work. MOD recently earned a spot on the Fortune 2019 “Change the World” list, for its purpose-led culture and commitment to provide opportunities to individuals with barriers to employment. The Company has also been named America’s fastest growing chain restaurant by Technomic for four years running and named the most loved pizza brand by Foodable Network. MOD has earned a spot on the Inc.5000 list and has been recognized by Fortune as one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Retail,” a “Best Workplace for Women,” a “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and a “Best Workplace for Diversity.” For more information, please visit www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

*The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and licensed store locations.

The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191118005489/en/