Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MODERNA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Moderna, Inc. - MRNA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Moderna, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MRNA).  Such investors are advised to contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-mrna/ to learn more.

The investigation concerns whether Moderna and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in fraud, negligence or other unlawful business practices.

On May 19, 2020, media outlets reported that vaccine experts had lodged criticism at the research intended to support the Company’s coronavirus vaccine candidate, based on insufficient data.

On this news, the price of Moderna’s shares plummeted over 20%, on heavier than average trading volume. 

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:38aOTSUKA : announces 1Q FY2020 financial results
PU
12:38aCUSTOMER UPDATE : Consumers feeling more optimistic and returning to experiences and shopping in person
PU
12:38aSINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS : Singtel Scraps Guidance as Profit Falls -- Earnings Review
DJ
12:33aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sales, Production, and Export Results for April 2020
PU
12:19aNUVASIVE, INC. : Announces Pricing Of Offering Of $400 Million Of 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2023
PR
12:17aJINHUI SHIPPING AND TRANSPORTATION : Update in relation to the co-investment in property
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aargenx raises $750 million in gross proceeds in a global offering
GL
12:03aSTOCKLAND : launches new interactive community hub Belong by Stockland
PU
12:03aTwo Chinese Tech Firms Prepare Hong Kong Listings -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. states sue Trump administration over fuel efficiency rollback
2SK HYNIX, INC. : Micron raises third-quarter revenue forecast
3SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE, INC. : SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE : & Beverage 1Q Net Profit Falls 20% on Covi..
4SORRENTO THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action..
5PETROSHALE INC. : PETROSHALE : Announces Financial and Operating Results for First Quarter 2020 and Provides F..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group