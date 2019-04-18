MOEA Ministry of Economic Affairs of Bhutan : Press Release on Our Gyenkhu

Our Gyenkhu: citizen's initiative of voluntarily switching from subsidized to non-subsidized LPG was launched on April 11, 2019. This is a noble initiative to inspire our leaders, households and individuals to voluntarily surrender the subsidized LPG and switch to non-subsidized LPG. The surrendered subsidized cylinders will be distributed to the rural and underprivileged households.

The refill price difference between subsidized and non subsidized LPG in Thimphu is around Nu, 294 per cylinder

Non subsidized LPG cylinders and refill services are available from all three existing LPG dealers

LPG card/POL mCoupon is not required to avail non subsidized LPG

Need not stand in queue and can avail anytime from 830 am to 5 pm.