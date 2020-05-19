MOFB Statement on Livestock Marketing and Structural Issues

May 19, 2020

Yesterday afternoon, Missouri Farm Bureau asked the University of Missouri to analyze marketing and structural issues in the livestock sector, including the impacts of legislation being considered by Congress. We also sent a letter to our Congressional delegation outlining our interest in vetting all proposals and our growing impatience with the slow progress of federal investigations into cattle markets.

MOFB President Blake Hurst issued the following statement in regards to these letters:

'U.S. livestock markets are broken. They're broken because of a once in a century pandemic, but they've also been broken for a long time because of increased concentration in the markets. The federal government has the tools available to improve the situation, and it's time we started talking about solutions. MOFB intends to use its policy development process to vet any and all proposals thoroughly to determine their overall impacts on livestock markets.'