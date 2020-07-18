Log in
MOHO Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into ECMOHO - Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

07/18/2020 | 08:36am EDT

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against ECMOHO Limited   ("ECMOHO" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MOHO) for violations of federal securities laws.

On or about November 8, 2019, ECMOHO sold about 4.4 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $10 a share raising nearly $48 million in new capital. However, since the IPO, ECMOHO stock has plunged, on July 18, 2020, the stock closed at $2.10.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its November 2019 IPO and subsequent investor communications contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading concerning the Company's business, and operations.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, or if you are an ECMOHO shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
