Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MONARCH PRIVATE CAPITAL CO-FOUNDER, GEORGE L. STROBEL II, ACCEPTED INTO FORBES FINANCE COUNCIL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 08:01am EST

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

George L. Strobel II, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Credit Placement for Monarch Private Capital (MPC), a nationally recognized tax-advantaged investment firm that develops, finances, and manages diversified portfolios of projects that generate federal and state tax credits, including ESG investment opportunities that provide a quantifiable impact, has been accepted into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Strobel was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience, including his expertise and thought leadership in driving social good through ESG and impact investing. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome George Strobel into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Strobel has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Strobel will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Strobel will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I’m honored to have been chosen for the Forbes Finance Council, and I look forward to joining the impressive roster of finance leaders to advance the industry through the sharing of ideas and best practices,” says Strobel.  “Since 2005, Monarch Private Capital has provided Fortune 500 companies with opportunities to improve their bottom line through positive impact investing, resulting in over six billion dollars going towards economic development in more than 25 states. By participating on the Forbes Council, I hope to inspire and further educate corporate finance leaders on the value and social good that results from ESG investing.”

 

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

 

ABOUT MONARCH PRIVATE CAPITAL

Founded in 2005, Monarch Private Capital is a financial services company providing federal and state tax credit solutions to Fortune 500 companies, businesses and high-net-worth individuals aimed at lowering their tax liabilities while supporting socially beneficial activities that address environmental, social and governance factors (ESG).  The Company creates, operates, and manages a variety of different funds, including historic rehabilitation projects, affordable housing, renewable energy, and film, as well as ESG investment opportunities that provide a quantifiable impact. Headquartered in Atlanta, Monarch Private Capital is a nationally recognized tax equity investor that has facilitated over $1B to date in taxpayer investments that have resulted in $6B in economic development in more than 25 states.

Learn more about Monarch Private Capital by visiting their website at www.monarchprivate.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn.  

Attachments 

Jane Rafeedie
Monarch Private Capital
4702838431
jrafeedie@monarchprivate.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:14aCEL-SCI : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:14aMILLER INDUSTRIES INC /TN/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:14aNEURORX : Phase 3 Drug for Suicidal Bipolar Depression to Present at BIO CEO Conference
PR
08:14aTauriga Sciences, Inc. Expands its Presence to Gas Stations and Convenience Stores on a National Level
GL
08:13aCONTURA ENERGY : Announces Updated 2020 Guidance and Certain Preliminary, Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2019 Results (opens in new window)
PU
08:13aPOWER METAL RESOURCES : Katoro Gold Update
PU
08:13aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Partial Delisting
PU
08:13a8TH MEETING OF THE EPA COMMITTEE : Ensuring smooth implementation to enhance trade and support SDGs
PU
08:13aMAURITIUS-EU : DeSIRA initiative to boost smart agriculture capacity
PU
08:13aNOSTRUM OIL & GAS : Peel Hunt LLP - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat
2ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LT : SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott
3NMC Health gets preliminary offers, says co-chair's stake under legal review
4FIH MOBILE LIMITED : Top Apple iPhone maker Foxconn restarts key China plant with 10% of workers -source
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group