MONAT Announces Hiring of Alan J. Meyers as Chief Science Officer

08/24/2018 | 12:57pm EDT

Building on the company’s upward growth trajectory, MONAT® Global (MONAT), a multinational manufacturer and distributor of premium hair care products, announces Alan J. Meyers as chief science officer.

Meyers brings more than 30 years as a beauty and personal care industry executive at top tier brands such as Avon, Elizabeth Arden and Revlon. He also helped to lead the development of L’Oreal in North America. Meyers has a proven track record of breakthrough global innovation in the industry including recognition with the HBA Lifetime Achievement Award as a recipient of 23 patents in the beauty industry.

“I am pleased to welcome Alan to MONAT’s team and am confident his valuable insight and expertise gained working with global beauty brands will further advance MONAT’s strategy for continued success,” said CEO of MONAT Global, Ray Urdaneta.

As MONAT’s newly appointed chief science officer, Meyers brings his extensive experience and knowledge in formula development, global quality assurance, and regulatory and safety compliance to the company. He will lead the scientific research operations and product development while ensuring the successful scientific development and launch of MONAT products.

“My passion is to create product innovations,” said Meyers. “I’m excited to be a part of the MONAT Global team where I can provide long-term value and contribute to the incredible growth and success they have experienced over the past four years.”

Meyers will office at MONAT’s corporate headquarters in Miami, Florida.

Follow MONAT on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Additional information about the company can be found at its website, www.monatglobal.com.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include L’EUDINE Global, an established Direct Selling company specializing in premium beauty and wellness products throughout the US and Latin America and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian and U.K. markets.


© Business Wire 2018
