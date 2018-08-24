MONAT Announces Hiring of Alan J. Meyers as Chief Science Officer

Building on the company’s upward growth trajectory, MONAT®
Global (MONAT), a multinational manufacturer and distributor of
premium hair care products, announces Alan J. Meyers as chief science
officer.
Meyers brings more than 30 years as a beauty and personal care industry
executive at top tier brands such as Avon, Elizabeth Arden and Revlon.
He also helped to lead the development of L’Oreal in North America.
Meyers has a proven track record of breakthrough global innovation in
the industry including recognition with the HBA Lifetime Achievement
Award as a recipient of 23 patents in the beauty industry.
“I am pleased to welcome Alan to MONAT’s team and am confident his
valuable insight and expertise gained working with global beauty brands
will further advance MONAT’s strategy for continued success,” said CEO
of MONAT Global, Ray Urdaneta.
As MONAT’s newly appointed chief science officer, Meyers brings his
extensive experience and knowledge in formula development, global
quality assurance, and regulatory and safety compliance to the company.
He will lead the scientific research operations and product development
while ensuring the successful scientific development and launch of MONAT
products.
“My passion is to create product innovations,” said Meyers. “I’m excited
to be a part of the MONAT Global team where I can provide long-term
value and contribute to the incredible growth and success they have
experienced over the past four years.”
Meyers will office at MONAT’s corporate headquarters in Miami, Florida.
Additional information about the company can be found at its website, www.monatglobal.com.
About MONAT Global
MONAT Global is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose
holdings include L’EUDINE Global, an established Direct Selling company
specializing in premium beauty and wellness products throughout the US
and Latin America and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development
and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are
headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to
enter the multi-billion dollar haircare market and provides
groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach
to Direct Sales. The company offers a unique and exciting business model
and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian
and U.K. markets.
