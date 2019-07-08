Log in
MONAT Global : Announces Acclaimed Leadership Coach John C. Maxwell to Speak at MONATions United 2019

07/08/2019 | 12:06pm EDT

Maxwell Partners with MONAT to Offer Exclusive Mentoring Program

MONAT® Global (MONAT), a multinational distributor of premium, anti-aging hair care products, is teaming up with John C. Maxwell, one of the world’s most sought-after leadership experts, at MONAT’s annual international conference, MONATions United 2019.

Maxwell joins the current MONATions United speaker lineup that includes Les Brown, Tim Tebow and Kindra Hall. Maxwell’s passion for developing leaders has garnered him such accolades as being ranked the number one leader in business by the American Marketing Association (AMA) and the world’s most influential leadership expert by Inc. Magazine.

“What MONAT is doing to train and develop their leaders is exciting, and I am honored to partner with them for MONATions United 2019 and beyond as we seek to mentor men and women striving to make a difference,” said Maxwell.

In addition to his appearance at MONATions United, MONAT also announced a new, exciting opportunity for its Directors. They are partnering with Maxwell to provide an exclusive mentoring and leadership program for qualifying MONAT Directors. Beginning in Sept., the year-long course is designed specifically for MONAT and those completing the curriculum will receive a unique MONAT Maxwell Certification.

“We are thrilled to have John speak at MONATions, as well as to offer this exclusive leadership training to our Directors,” said Ray Urdaneta, CEO of MONAT. “It has always been vital to us to empower our Market Partners and their entrepreneurial spirit. This partnership with John creates an even greater opportunity for MONAT Directors – to help them reach higher, achieve more and inspire others.”

“Having the ability to retain John and create a leadership program specific to MONAT Directors is an amazing opportunity for our independent sales force,” said Stuart MacMillan, President of MONAT. “The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Ignite,’ and I know that is exactly what John will do for our Directors. He will help them discover and ignite their strengths and grow even more as an entrepreneur and business owner, as well as focusing on having a fulfilling life.”

John C. Maxwell has authored more than 100 books that have been translated into 50 languages including several New York Times bestsellers. Maxwell travels the world imparting his knowledge while inspiring and challenging others to achieve their potential. Maxwell also founded two non-profit organizations, EQUIP and The John C. Maxwell Leadership Foundation.

MONATions United is an educational program and networking opportunity for MONAT Market Partners. The conference will take place in the Nationwide Arena located at the center of the Columbus, Ohio entertainment district. This year’s conference is expected to have thousands of MONAT Market Partners in attendance.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include L’EUDINE Global, an established Direct Selling company specializing in premium beauty and wellness products throughout the US and Latin America, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian and U.K. markets.

Availability: www.monatglobal.com

#MONATGlobal

Facebook: /MONATOfficial | Instagram: @monatofficial | Twitter: @MONATOfficial | YouTube: /MONATOfficial


© Business Wire 2019
