MONAT Global : Announces Market Partner Speakers at MONATions United

MONAT® Global (MONAT), a multinational distributor of premium, anti-aging hair care products, welcomes four of its U.S.-based Senior Executive Directors to the stage at the company’s annual international conference in September, MONATions United 2019. The featured Market Partners are Greta Murray, Sara Reed, Jessica Schone and Toni Vanschoyck.

Each will share her personal and inspirational MONAT journey:

Murray, a single mom of two girls, wanted to create an impact for her family. She joined MONAT, reached the top rank in just nine months and was inducted into the Million Dollar Club after only two years in business. In 2018 and 2019, Murray earned MONAT’s Elite Trip. She was also named among the Top 10 income earners for last year. She resides in Surprise, Ariz.

Reed launched her MONAT business in conjunction with her hair salon. Her budget was tight, but she persevered – reaching the top MONAT rank in two years. 2018, was a notable year for Reed, achieving membership in the Million Dollar Club and earning her first Elite Trip. Reed is an Emerging Founder and currently lives in Frisco, Texas.

Schone is also a hair stylist and salon owner who is passionate about giving back to her community. She joined the top earner ranks in June 2017 and is a member of the Million Dollar Club as well. Her servant leader heart drives her determination to succeed and empower those around her to give back. In fact, she was one of five Market Partners who recently planned a MONAT Gratitude trip to Ecuador. Schone lives in Washington, Ill. with her family.

Vanschoyck rounds out the field speakers as one of MONAT’s 11 original Market Partners. She is one of the first MONAT Founders and was the first Million Dollar Club member. Vanschoyck is known by her team for setting the example and “doing the do,” modeling her business on the importance of genuinely connecting to people and consistently striving for the next achievement. She is now a member of the $5 Million Dollar Club and an inspiration to other Market Partners. She resides in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

All four Senior Executive Directors are proud members of the MONAT Motor Club and can be seen driving their earned company cars, beautiful white Cadillacs, around their respective cities.

“These women are truly amazing. They have worked hard and built their MONAT businesses into huge successes. While many of our Market Partners know them – or know of them – hearing their individual stories on the stage at MONATions United will be very motivating to our independent sales force,” said Stuart MacMillan, President of MONAT. “We’re all very excited for our September conference and our speaker lineup!”

“I know Greta, Sara, Jessica and Toni well, and am happy they will be joining us on stage at MONATions,” said Ray Urdaneta, CEO of MONAT. “They each have a remarkable story to share – pushing through difficult times, striving to achieve more, and giving back to their communities. I know others will see themselves in the stories told by these incredible business women.”

MONATions United is an educational program and networking opportunity for MONAT Market Partners. The conference will take place in the Nationwide Arena located at the center of the Columbus, Ohio entertainment district. This year’s conference is expected to have thousands of MONAT Market Partners in attendance.

