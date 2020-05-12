MONAT Global : Raises $248,000 for Non-Profit Organizations Through Sales of Helping Hand Gift Set

Healthy-aging haircare and skincare innovator raised highest dollar amount to date through limited-edition kit sales

MONAT Gratitude, the philanthropic movement behind MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), raised $248,000 through sales of their Helping Hand Gift Set which were sold in January and February of this year. 100% of net profits from the limited-edition sets were donated to non-profit organizations around the world that empower at-risk youth through education, scholarships and mentoring programs.

MONAT Gratitude raised $248,000 through sales of their Helping Hand Gift Set. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Gratitude is part of who we are, so we wanted to start the year off by giving a helping hand,” said Lu Urdaneta, Chief Culture Officer, MONAT Global. “Right now, it’s more important than ever that we come together and help those who need it most. All of the benefiting organizations are fully supporting their communities, and we are proud to make these donations, which were made possible by our Market Partners and customers.”

The kit featured MONAT products that were designed with giving back in mind, including MORE THAN A GLOW, MORE THAN A HAND CREAM, and a MONAT Gratitude branded cosmetic bag that includes a nail file and nail buffer, for a set price of $28 each.

MONAT’s Helping Hand Gift Set will benefit the following organizations:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Horizons for Youth

Chance UK

SOS Wioski Dziecięce

Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC)

“We are grateful for the support of MONAT Global, especially during these trying times,” said Pam Lorio, CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters America. “Despite the challenge of social distancing, our Big Brothers Big Sisters staff members across the country are finding ways to keep Bigs and Littles connected while helping families find resources in their time of need. We appreciate the investment MONAT Global is making to ensure our mentoring programs continue long after this crisis ends.”

“It’s encouraging for us to know there are other people out there that are passionate about the cause like we are,” said Dwight Miller, Operations Manager, Horizons for Youth Canada. “This age group seems to be a bit of a forgotten population, and what they are looking for most is love and care. To know that we have organizations like MONAT that care enough to donate to a small place like Horizons for Youth is unbelievable.”

MONAT Gratitude has been an integral part of the MONAT Global company culture since its inception in 2014. The values of gratitude and giving back have always been a high priority for the MONAT team. Today, the organization focuses its giving efforts in three impact areas: families, children and education.

About MONAT Gratitude

MONAT Gratitude has been an integral piece of the MONAT company culture since its inception in 2014. This movement has grown from the Urdaneta family’s commitment to instilling gratitude as a core company value. MONAT Gratitude partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in its local communities that support efforts under its three pillars: Families, Children and Education. As a movement, MONAT Gratitude believes in the power of creating conversations and inspiring a greater network to take action. Due to the passion of our MONAT Market Partners and commitment to making gratitude a part of our business, what started as a series of grassroots volunteering efforts in Miami has spread across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Poland and Ireland.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global Corp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include Project Beauty, an online retail beauty company, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion-dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. In 2019, the company expanded into the skincare market. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish and Polish markets.

