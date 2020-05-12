Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MONAT Global : Raises $248,000 for Non-Profit Organizations Through Sales of Helping Hand Gift Set

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Healthy-aging haircare and skincare innovator raised highest dollar amount to date through limited-edition kit sales

MONAT Gratitude, the philanthropic movement behind MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), raised $248,000 through sales of their Helping Hand Gift Set which were sold in January and February of this year. 100% of net profits from the limited-edition sets were donated to non-profit organizations around the world that empower at-risk youth through education, scholarships and mentoring programs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005303/en/

MONAT Gratitude raised $248,000 through sales of their Helping Hand Gift Set. (Photo: Business Wire)

MONAT Gratitude raised $248,000 through sales of their Helping Hand Gift Set. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Gratitude is part of who we are, so we wanted to start the year off by giving a helping hand,” said Lu Urdaneta, Chief Culture Officer, MONAT Global. “Right now, it’s more important than ever that we come together and help those who need it most. All of the benefiting organizations are fully supporting their communities, and we are proud to make these donations, which were made possible by our Market Partners and customers.”

The kit featured MONAT products that were designed with giving back in mind, including MORE THAN A GLOW, MORE THAN A HAND CREAM, and a MONAT Gratitude branded cosmetic bag that includes a nail file and nail buffer, for a set price of $28 each.

MONAT’s Helping Hand Gift Set will benefit the following organizations:

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of America
  • Horizons for Youth
  • Chance UK
  • SOS Wioski Dziecięce
  • Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC)

“We are grateful for the support of MONAT Global, especially during these trying times,” said Pam Lorio, CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters America. “Despite the challenge of social distancing, our Big Brothers Big Sisters staff members across the country are finding ways to keep Bigs and Littles connected while helping families find resources in their time of need. We appreciate the investment MONAT Global is making to ensure our mentoring programs continue long after this crisis ends.”

“It’s encouraging for us to know there are other people out there that are passionate about the cause like we are,” said Dwight Miller, Operations Manager, Horizons for Youth Canada. “This age group seems to be a bit of a forgotten population, and what they are looking for most is love and care. To know that we have organizations like MONAT that care enough to donate to a small place like Horizons for Youth is unbelievable.”

MONAT Gratitude has been an integral part of the MONAT Global company culture since its inception in 2014. The values of gratitude and giving back have always been a high priority for the MONAT team. Today, the organization focuses its giving efforts in three impact areas: families, children and education.

Follow MONAT Gratitude on Facebook and Instagram. More information about the efforts and philosophy behind Gratitude can be found at http://monatgratitude.com.

Follow MONAT on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Additional information about the company can be found at its website, www.monatglobal.com.

About MONAT Gratitude

MONAT Gratitude has been an integral piece of the MONAT company culture since its inception in 2014. This movement has grown from the Urdaneta family’s commitment to instilling gratitude as a core company value. MONAT Gratitude partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in its local communities that support efforts under its three pillars: Families, Children and Education. As a movement, MONAT Gratitude believes in the power of creating conversations and inspiring a greater network to take action. Due to the passion of our MONAT Market Partners and commitment to making gratitude a part of our business, what started as a series of grassroots volunteering efforts in Miami has spread across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Poland and Ireland.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global Corp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include Project Beauty, an online retail beauty company, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion-dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. In 2019, the company expanded into the skincare market. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish and Polish markets.

Availability: www.monatglobal.com

#MONATGlobal

Facebook: /MONATOfficial | Instagram: @monatofficial | YouTube: /MONATOfficial

Twitter: @MONATOfficial | Pinterest: /MONATOfficial


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:25aBRIGADIER GOLD : IIROC Trading Halt - BRG.H
AQ
08:25aCYTODYN TO PRESENT AT WALL STREET REPORTER'S NEXT SUPERSTOCK LIVESTREAM EVENT ON MAY 13, 2020 AT 12 : 30 pm ET 9:30 am PT
AQ
08:25aPARATEK PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces First Quarter 2020 Total Revenues of $7.9 Million including NUZYRA Net Sales of $7.3 Million
AQ
08:25aACER THERAPEUTICS : to Develop Emetine as Potential COVID-19 Treatment in Collaboration with National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences
AQ
08:25aTETRA BIO PHARMA : Obtains Health Canada Approval for Renewal of its Veterinary Clinical Study
AQ
08:25aTETRA BIO PHARMA : Provides Update on PPP003 Inflammatory Cytokine Reduction Drug Program
AQ
08:25aAscendis Pharma A/S Will Appoint Jesper Hoiland as Global Chief Commercial Officer
AQ
08:25aMIRUM PHARMACEUTICALS : Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
08:25aPLEDPHARMA PUBL : obtains US method patent related to calmangafodipir
AQ
08:25aI Sometimes Cry Over Spilled Milk
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Thyssenkrupp faces deep quarterly loss due to coronavirus, shares tank
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : solvency ratio may drop below target amid coronavirus crisis
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : German watchdog conducts multiple investigations into Wirecard
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : Vodafone keeps dividend as pandemic hits roaming, but boosts data
5ENGIE : ENGIE : 1Q Operating Income, Revenues Fell

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group