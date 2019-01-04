MONAT Global : Receives AAA+ Rating from Business For Home

MONAT® Global (MONAT), a multinational distributor of premium hair care products, received an AAA+ rating from Business For Home based on key criteria such as revenue, momentum, Alexa rankings, poll results, input from direct selling professionals, top earners and regularly conducted home office visits by the Business For Home team.

MONAT’s AAA+ rating – the website’s highest possible rank – means that “Business For Home recommends the company and there is a high certainty that the net benefit is substantial for a distributor.” Additionally, MONAT was recognized on the site’s list of the 500 Largest Direct Sales Companies in The World, coming in at number 71 with an impressive growth of more than 660 percent from last year.

“We ended 2018 on a high note with the launch of our Studio One collection of styling products. This recognition is a great way to kick off 2019,” said Ray Urdaneta, CEO and co-founder, MONAT. “I know MONAT has one of the most generous compensation plans in the direct selling industry, but it’s our Market Partners’ dedication and passion that have helped us grow exponentially over the past year. We’re going to continue innovating this year as we deliver some of the most advanced anti-aging hair care products backed by science.”

Business For Home was founded in 2007 by Ted Nuyten and Dini Noorlander and focuses on direct selling facts, figures and network marketing news. Tracking more than 1,000 direct selling companies around the world, Business For Home classifies and rates companies as AAA+, AA+, A+ or B. The site tracks and reports on top selling direct sales companies, as well as their respective top earners.

To find out more about the latest product innovations and hair styling tips, follow MONAT on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Additional information about the company can be found at www.monatglobal.com.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include L’EUDINE Global, an established Direct Selling company specializing in premium beauty and wellness products throughout the US and Latin America, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian and U.K. markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005370/en/