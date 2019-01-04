MONAT Global : Receives AAA+ Rating from Business For Home

MONAT®
Global (MONAT), a multinational distributor of premium hair care
products, received an AAA+ rating from Business
For Home based on key criteria such as revenue, momentum, Alexa
rankings, poll results, input from direct selling professionals, top
earners and regularly conducted home office visits by the Business For
Home team.
MONAT’s AAA+
rating – the website’s highest possible rank – means that “Business
For Home recommends the company and there is a high certainty that the
net benefit is substantial for a distributor.” Additionally, MONAT was
recognized on the site’s list of the 500
Largest Direct Sales Companies in The World, coming in at number
71 with an impressive growth of more than 660 percent from last year.
“We ended 2018 on a high note with the launch of our Studio One
collection of styling products. This recognition is a great way to kick
off 2019,” said Ray Urdaneta, CEO and co-founder, MONAT. “I know MONAT
has one of the most generous compensation plans in the direct selling
industry, but it’s our Market Partners’ dedication and passion that have
helped us grow exponentially over the past year. We’re going to continue
innovating this year as we deliver some of the most advanced anti-aging
hair care products backed by science.”
Business For Home was founded in 2007 by Ted Nuyten and Dini Noorlander
and focuses on direct selling facts, figures and network marketing news.
Tracking more than 1,000 direct selling companies around the world,
Business For Home classifies and rates companies as AAA+, AA+, A+ or B.
The site tracks and reports on top selling direct sales companies, as
well as their respective top earners.
About MONAT Global
MONAT Global is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose
holdings include L’EUDINE Global, an established Direct Selling company
specializing in premium beauty and wellness products throughout the US
and Latin America, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development
and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are
headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to
enter the multi-billion dollar haircare market and provides
groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach
to Direct Sales. The company offers a unique and exciting business model
and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian
and U.K. markets.
