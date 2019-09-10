Log in
MONAT Global :'s MONATions United 2019 Conference to Bring $4.6 Million to Columbus

09/10/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

MONAT® Global (MONAT), a multinational distributor of premium anti-aging haircare products, will host its fourth-annual MONATions United conference, Ignite, Sept. 11-14 in Columbus, Ohio. More than 8,000 MONAT independent Market Partners will convene at Nationwide Arena for the four-day private event.

According to Experience Columbus, MONATions will pump an anticipated $4.6 million into the local economy in the form of public transportation, tourist activities such as shopping, dining out and sightseeing tours, 6,270 hotel room nights and jobs created to service the event.

“Ohio is home to more than 6,000 MONAT Market Partners, 600 of which live in Franklin County. Columbus has been so welcoming to the thousands more who will descend on the city in the coming week,” said Stuart MacMillan, President of MONAT. “We can’t imagine a better destination to celebrate the success of our MONAT entrepreneurs through education, inspiration and recognition.”

Ignite’s agenda for the weekend includes informational sessions with a guest appearance from Tim Tebow, as well as the Dream Bigger Gala Awards dinner, where the top MONAT Market Partners, market builders, market mentors and directors from around the globe will be recognized for their outstanding performance.

Also drawing in the crowd is distinguished TV personality and motivational guru Les Brown, award-winning columnist and strategic storyteller Kindra Hall, and the world’s #1 leadership expert John Maxwell.

Follow MONAT on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Additional information about the company can be found at its website, www.monatglobal.com.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include L’EUDINE Global, an established Direct Selling company specializing in premium beauty and wellness products throughout the U.S. and Latin America, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion-dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian and U.K. markets.

Availability: www.monatglobal.com

#MONATGlobal
Facebook: /MONATOfficial | Instagram: @monatofficial | YouTube: /MONATOfficial
Twitter: @MONATOfficial | Pinterest: /MONATOfficial


© Business Wire 2019
