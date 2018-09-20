MONAT Gratitude Shines Spotlight on Children at Lotus House Through Theater Camp

MONAT
Gratitude, the philanthropic movement behind MONAT®
Global (MONAT), has partnered with Lotus House, a local nonprofit
committed to ending child and family homelessness, to organize a theater
camp for the children at the shelter. This program is just one of many
that MONAT has implemented at Lotus House and throughout their local
Miami community.
MONAT sponsored the month-long theater camp for children in the Lotus
House community. They enlisted the help of Little Revolt, a nonprofit
theater and arts organization in Miami, to lead the theater workshops.
The theater camp wrapped up with the children each performing short acts
of various plays.
“We are so thrilled to expand our partnership with Lotus House,” said Lu
Urdaneta, Director, Global Recognition and Gratitude. “Theater gives
kids the power to be anyone they want to be, and we love that we can
help to facilitate that for the children and their moms. Perhaps we’re
inspiring the next screen or stage star.”
While this was the first theater camp sponsored by MONAT, this is not
the first time that MONAT Gratitude and Lotus House have been allies in
advocacy for homeless women and children. On Valentine’s Day, MONAT
donated all of the funds raised from selling candy grams around the
office to Lotus Village to provide arts and crafts supplies for art
therapy and other fun activities. They also organized an exciting Easter
egg hunt for the children that reside at Lotus House. In addition, MONAT
sponsored and decorated reading corners throughout Lotus Village and its
learning center, stocking them with more than 500 books for residents to
expand their imagination and explore new horizons.
Lotus House is an organization dedicated to improving the lives of
homeless women, youth and children. They provide sanctuary, support,
education, tools and resources that empower them to heal, learn, grow
and blossom into who they are truly meant to be. Integrated into the
fabric of the Lotus House community is Lotus Village, a mixed-use
“village” with a holistic neighborhood health clinic, children’s daycare
and wellness center and state-of-the-art shelter facilities.
Follow MONAT Gratitude on Facebook
and Instagram.
More information about the efforts and philosophy behind Gratitude can
be found at http://monatgratitude.com.
Follow MONAT on Instagram,
Twitter,
Facebook,
Pinterest
and YouTube.
Additional information about the company can be found at its website, www.monatglobal.com.
About MONAT Gratitude
MONAT Gratitude has been an integral piece of the MONAT company culture
since its inception in 2014. This movement has grown from the Urdaneta
family’s commitment to instilling gratitude as a core company value.
MONAT Gratitude partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in its
local communities that support efforts under its three pillars:
Families, Children and Education. As a movement, MONAT Gratitude
believes in the power of creating conversations and inspiring a greater
network to take action. Due to the passion of our MONAT Market Partners
and commitment to making gratitude a part of our business, what started
as a series of grassroots volunteering efforts in Miami has spread
across the U.S., Canada and the U.K.
About MONAT Global
MONAT Global is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose
holdings include L’EUDINE Global, an established Direct Selling company
specializing in premium beauty and wellness products throughout the US
and Latin America and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development
and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are
headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to
enter the multi-billion dollar haircare market and provides
groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach
to Direct Sales. The company offers a unique and exciting business model
and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian
and U.K. markets.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005712/en/