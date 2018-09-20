MONAT Gratitude Shines Spotlight on Children at Lotus House Through Theater Camp

MONAT Continues Support of Lotus House and Lotus Village

MONAT Gratitude, the philanthropic movement behind MONAT® Global (MONAT), has partnered with Lotus House, a local nonprofit committed to ending child and family homelessness, to organize a theater camp for the children at the shelter. This program is just one of many that MONAT has implemented at Lotus House and throughout their local Miami community.

MONAT sponsored the month-long theater camp for children in the Lotus House community. They enlisted the help of Little Revolt, a nonprofit theater and arts organization in Miami, to lead the theater workshops. The theater camp wrapped up with the children each performing short acts of various plays.

“We are so thrilled to expand our partnership with Lotus House,” said Lu Urdaneta, Director, Global Recognition and Gratitude. “Theater gives kids the power to be anyone they want to be, and we love that we can help to facilitate that for the children and their moms. Perhaps we’re inspiring the next screen or stage star.”

While this was the first theater camp sponsored by MONAT, this is not the first time that MONAT Gratitude and Lotus House have been allies in advocacy for homeless women and children. On Valentine’s Day, MONAT donated all of the funds raised from selling candy grams around the office to Lotus Village to provide arts and crafts supplies for art therapy and other fun activities. They also organized an exciting Easter egg hunt for the children that reside at Lotus House. In addition, MONAT sponsored and decorated reading corners throughout Lotus Village and its learning center, stocking them with more than 500 books for residents to expand their imagination and explore new horizons.

Lotus House is an organization dedicated to improving the lives of homeless women, youth and children. They provide sanctuary, support, education, tools and resources that empower them to heal, learn, grow and blossom into who they are truly meant to be. Integrated into the fabric of the Lotus House community is Lotus Village, a mixed-use “village” with a holistic neighborhood health clinic, children’s daycare and wellness center and state-of-the-art shelter facilities.

About MONAT Gratitude

MONAT Gratitude has been an integral piece of the MONAT company culture since its inception in 2014. This movement has grown from the Urdaneta family’s commitment to instilling gratitude as a core company value. MONAT Gratitude partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in its local communities that support efforts under its three pillars: Families, Children and Education. As a movement, MONAT Gratitude believes in the power of creating conversations and inspiring a greater network to take action. Due to the passion of our MONAT Market Partners and commitment to making gratitude a part of our business, what started as a series of grassroots volunteering efforts in Miami has spread across the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include L’EUDINE Global, an established Direct Selling company specializing in premium beauty and wellness products throughout the US and Latin America and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian and U.K. markets.

