MONAT Market Partner, Jewely Stephens, Donates Award Money to Assist in Sustainable Living at Mercy House

MONAT® Global (MONAT), a multinational distributor of premium hair care products, awarded Jewely Stephens, the company’s inaugural $5 million club member, $250,000 at its annual conference, MONATions.

Stephens plans to donate the entire award amount to Forgotten Ministries’ Mercy House, which serves Enid, Oklahoma’s homeless population. The donation will be used for a variety of purposes including: completing the build out of the women’s transitional housing, building tiny homes to allow for greater independence of Mercy House’s residents as they enter back into the work force, and purchasing a growing dome as part of the existing community garden for sustainable, year-round food and income sources for Mercy House.

“We wanted to do something big for our inaugural $5 million club member without any restrictions. I am so happy that Jewely and her family chose to donate the entire award to charity,” said Stuart MacMillan, president of MONAT. “Giving back is part of MONAT’s DNA. With our MONAT Gratitude philosophy, we encourage our Market Partners and employees to give back to their local communities because that ultimately makes a global impact. Jewely is an asset to MONAT and to her community.”

“I was so surprised and honored to receive the award money from MONAT. I’ve worked hard to build my business and am so very grateful for the love and support of my MONAT family,” said Stephens. “My husband and I discussed what to do with the award. Giving back to our community is vital to us and Mercy House is a needed resource for so many men, women and children…we wanted to help them further their mission.”

Luis Urdaneta, chairman of MONAT, stated, “We are so proud to recognize Jewely and her remarkable MONAT career. Her servant leader heart and donation to Mercy House honors the spirit of gratitude which is alive and vibrant in our MONAT community.”

Mercy House is open six months of the year, during the harshest months of summer and winter. Ultimately, Stephens would love to help Mercy House grow and sustain their operations to be able to remain open all year. She and her family plan to donate their time and resources to continue helping Mercy House and Forgotten Ministries beyond this donation. Extended plans include a reading program to encourage literacy and chicken coop to make Mercy House’s food source even more sustainable. “The extra food grown in the community gardens and chicken eggs could be sold at our Farmers Market or given to families in our community who need assistance,” commented Stephens.

Mercy House is run and staffed by Sarah and Jeremiah Herrin, who also own Five80 Coffeehouse. The Herrin’s giving nature is not consigned to just Mercy House. Homeless citizens are welcome to dine at Five80 Coffeehouse for free. To learn more about Mercy House, visit https://vimeo.com/185341995.

About Jewely Stephens

Jewely Stephens started from humble beginnings with evangelist parents who instilled in her the importance of sharing and giving generously. In 2014, Stephens and her family were having financial difficulties and in an effort to help support her family, she embarked on her MONAT career as one of the company’s first Market Partners. Through hard work, determination and the support of her family, she was named MONAT’s first member of its $5 Million Club in Sept. 2018.

About Forgotten Ministries and Mercy House

Mercy House, located in Enid, Oklahoma serves the forgotten homeless in the community. In partnership with Forgotten Ministries and Five80 Coffeehouse, the volunteers and staff of Mercy House believe that all people deserve to be loved and valued. Offering shelter, food, educational programs, community gardens, and a chance for guests to gain financial independence, the transitional shelter is open during the harshest months of the year and relies solely on donations.

About MONAT Gratitude

MONAT Gratitude has been an integral piece of the MONAT company culture since its inception in 2014. This movement has grown from the Urdaneta family’s commitment to instilling gratitude as a core company value. MONAT Gratitude partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in its local communities that support efforts under its three pillars: Families, Children and Education. As a movement, MONAT Gratitude believes in the power of creating conversations and inspiring a greater network to take action. Due to the passion of our MONAT Market Partners and commitment to making gratitude a part of our business, what started as a series of grassroots volunteering efforts in Miami has spread across the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include L’EUDINE Global, an established Direct Selling company specializing in premium beauty and wellness products throughout the US and Latin America and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian and U.K. markets.

