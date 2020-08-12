MONAT Recognized as One of “America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies” by Inc. Magazine

Haircare and skincare innovator ranks number 653 on the 2020 list of Inc. 5000 honorees

Global healthy-aging haircare and skincare innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, ranking number 653 with a growth rate of 718%. This is the first year MONAT has been recognized on the prestigious list.

MONAT experienced key expansion in 2019, including the introduction of MONAT Skincare, an eight-piece, clinically proven luxury collection. MONAT also expanded into two new international markets: Ireland and Poland. The Miami-based global brand attributes its rapid growth to the company’s effective products, its VIP (loyal) customers, and the commitment and entrepreneurship mindset of its hundreds of thousands of passionate independent Market Partners in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland and Poland.

“We are so proud that MONAT is recognized on the list of Inc. 5000 honorees as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America,” said Ray Urdaneta, Co-Founder and CEO, MONAT Global. “In just under six years, MONAT has grown exponentially and accomplished more than we could have imagined. And we’re just getting started. I’m so grateful to our team, our Market Partners and our customers for making this achievement possible.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global Corp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include Project Beauty, an online retail beauty company, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion-dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. In 2019, the company expanded into the skincare market. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish and Polish markets.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

