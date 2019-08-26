Log in
MONAT Recognized as South Florida's Second Fastest-Growing Company Over $25 Million by South Florida Business Journal

08/26/2019

MONAT® Global (MONAT), a multinational distributor of premium, anti-aging hair care products, earned the No. 2 spot on the list of South Florida’s Fastest-Growing Companies Over $25 Million by the South Florida Business Journal. Winners were announced at the 2019 Fast 50 Awards Thursday, Aug. 15, at Jungle Island in Miami.

Since 2016, MONAT has increased revenue from $42.58 million to $365.7 million – a growth of 758.86%. The 442-employee, Miami-based global premium hair care brand attributes its rapid growth to the company’s effective products, loyal customers and independent sales force known as Market Partners.

“MONAT has evolved into a truly unique brand that has revolutionized the hair care industry,” said Ray Urdaneta, CEO of MONAT Global. “I’m so proud of the growth we have achieved, and the acknowledgment by South Florida Business Journal is an incredible honor for everyone affiliated with MONAT.”

Since its launch in October 2014, MONAT has established itself as a revolutionary hair care line that beautifully unites the best of both nature and science, using the latest scientific technologies and clinically proven proprietary ingredients. This curated collaboration of science and nature allows MONAT to provide an unparalleled and unique age prevention hair care experience.

In addition to the recognition by the South Florida Business Journal, MONAT has received a number of other recent awards, including two Gold Stevie® Awards at the 17th Annual American Business Awards® and six awards and two honorable mentions at the 2019 Videographer Awards international competition.

Follow MONAT on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Additional information about the company can be found at its website, www.monatglobal.com.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include L’EUDINE Global, an established Direct Selling company specializing in premium beauty and wellness products throughout the U.S. and Latin America, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion-dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian and U.K. markets.

Availability: www.monatglobal.com

#MONATGlobal
Facebook: /MONATOfficial | Instagram: @monatofficial | YouTube: /MONATOfficial
Twitter: @MONATOfficial | Pinterest: /MONATOfficial


© Business Wire 2019
