MONAT Takes Home Five Stevie® Awards at the 18th Annual American Business Awards®

05/22/2020 | 10:31am EDT

Healthy-aging haircare and skincare innovator brings home two gold and three bronze Stevie Awards in 2020

Global healthy-aging haircare and skincare innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), received five awards at the 2020 Stevie Awards. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

MONAT won the following awards:

  • MONAT Global: Gold Stevie Winner
    Category: Company of the Year - Retail - Large
  • MONAT Revolution Tour: Gold Stevie Winner
    Category: Art, Entertainment & Public - Roadshow
  • MONAT International Expansion: Bronze Stevie Winner
    Category: Achievement in International Expansion
  • MONAT Skincare: Bronze Stevie Winner
    Category: Consumer Products - Other
  • MONATions United Conference: Bronze Stevie Winner
    Category: Conferences & Meetings - Conference

“2019 was a huge year for MONAT because of our skincare launch and continued global expansion,” said Ray Urdaneta, Co-Founder and CEO, MONAT Global. “Looking back five years ago, I don’t think any of us could’ve dreamed the incredible success MONAT would achieve. Being recognized for our hard work means so much to the entire team.”

MONAT experienced remarkable milestones in 2019, including the introduction of MONAT Skincare, an eight-piece, clinically proven luxury collection. They also hosted the MONATions United conference in Columbus, Ohio, which pumped $4.6 million into the local economy, and the Healthy Skin Revolution Tour, which accompanied the skincare launch. MONAT expanded into two new international markets: Ireland and Poland. The Miami-based global brand attributes its rapid growth to the company’s effective products, its VIP customers, and its independent sales force, known as Market Partners.

“I am honored that we have once again been recognized by the Stevie Awards for our outstanding performance,” said Stuart MacMillan, President, MONAT Global. “I am so proud of our accomplishments as a team, and I can’t thank them enough for all that they do.”

The complete list of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners by category is published on the ABA website here. Winners will be recognized in August during a virtual ceremony.

Follow MONAT on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube. Additional information about the company can be found at its website, www.monatglobal.com.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global Corp is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include Project Beauty, an online retail beauty company, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion-dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. In 2019, the company expanded into the skincare market. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian, U.K., Irish and Polish markets.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 2020 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

Availability: www.monatglobal.com

#MONATGlobal
Facebook: /MONATOfficial | Instagram: @monatofficial | YouTube: /MONATOfficial
Twitter: @MONATOfficial | Pinterest: /MONATOfficial


© Business Wire 2020
