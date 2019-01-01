Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ribbon Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 06:40pm CET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Ribbon Communications, Inc. (“Ribbon” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RBBN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between January 8, 2015 and March 24, 2015, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 7, 2019.                                

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Ribbon would fall far short of its $74 million revenue forecast. The Company knew the forecast was unrealistic and unreachable. Ribbon “pulled” sales from 2015 into Q4 2014 to bolster sales reports, leaving the sales to be recognized in Q1 2015 lower than normal. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Ribbon, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
Office: 310-301-3335
Cell: 424-303-1964
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE:

The Schall Law Firm

Schall Firm Logo 2.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:38pMESAIEED PETROCHEMICAL : Qcsd announces that mesaieed (mphc) free incentive shares have been added to the shareholders
AQ
07:38pSAUDI INTERNATIONAL PETROCHEMICHAL : Sipchem announces the commercial operation of its EVA Film Plant
AQ
07:32pSWATCH : Mido named the best manager of the week in Saudi Arabia
AQ
07:32pDERICHEBOURG : Disclosure of trading in own shares between December 24th and December 28th, 2018
GL
07:20pEMAAR PROPERTIES : spectacular New Year's eve gala mesmerizes the world
AQ
07:20pSAUDI ARABIAN MINING MA'ADEN : Ma'aden receives ‘Workplace Digital Transformation Award'
AQ
07:19pINVESTOR ACTION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
07:02pDEADLINE NEXT WEEK : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tesaro, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
06:57pDEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $500,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
06:49pMONDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Ryanair Holdings plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
21&1 DRILLISCH : Deutsche Telekom sues German government over 5G auction - Welt
3RENAULT : RENAULT ZOE: Small chic EV
4AMAZON.COM : Retail Investors Try Not to Panic Over Big Market Gyrations
5BP : BP : Digitalization promises more gains for upstream oil sector

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.