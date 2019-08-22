MONETA Money Bank Clients Spent Billions Paying by Smartphones and Smartwatches

Prague, 20 August 2019

Since the end of 2016, MONETA Money Bank clients have spent over CZK 2.3 billion by paying with their smartphones and smartwatches. The number of these transactions exceeded 5 million. Customers used Apple Pay, launched this February, in more than 2 million cases, while paying over CZK 1 billion for ordered goods and services.

MONETA Money Bank launched Apple Pay on 19 February of this year as the first bank in the country. The Bank has been offering payments via Garmin and Fitbit smartwatch since last September and the first "smart" payment method

Google Pay - since November 2016.

"During preparations for Apple Pay launch we were the only Czech bank in direct contact with Apple's European headquarters in London," confirms Zuzana Filipová, spokesperson of MONETA Money Bank. According to her, the Bank has made a full use of the contacts and experience from the previous cooperation with the American giant, when Apple and MONETA Money Bank developers had first met over Smart Banka mobile banking optimization and then in autumn at the launch of Apple Business Chat. MONETA Money Bank offered this service last autumn as the first and so far the only company in the Czech Republic "We were also the first Czech bank that received a prestigious certificate from Apple authorizing us to launch Apple Pay and upload application supporting Apple Pay to App Store," Filipová added.

During the February Apple Pay launch, the Bank announced its target to have 100 thousand clients until the end of this year paying for their purchases via smartphone or smartwatch. "At this moment, we are registering more than 77 thousand active devices among our clients set up for payments using Google Pay, Apple Pay, Garmin Pay or Fitbit Pay," says Jan Hruška, Payment Cards Manager at MONETA Money Bank. In his opinion, clients use most frequently Google Pay and Garmin Pay. "Interesting point is the enormous increase of users paying by Garmin smartwatch, where in the past eight months the number of users has grown 8 times," Hruška adds, and says that the Bank explains this growth both by the current fashion trend and the increasing emphasis on healthy lifestyle.

TOP 5 FACTS ABOUT MONETA MONEY BANK CLIENTS USING MOBILE PAYMENT METHODS

THE MOST INNOVATIVE are Apple Pay clients who were the fastest to reach the target of 50 thousand connected devices within just 5 months from the launch.

For more information, please contact:

Zuzana Filipova, mob.: +420 702 246 545, zuzana.filipova@moneta.cz

Lenka Míčková, mob. +420 731 613 622, lenka.mickova@moneta.cz

Beaufort PR

Jan Cihlář, +420 602 447 324, jan.cihlar@beaufortcz.cz

or Media Service media@moneta.cz and www.moneta.cz

MONETA Money Bank, a.s., is a leading independent Czech bank, servicing clients through its nationwide branch network. The bank has been traded on the Prime Market of Prague Stock Exchange since 2016. The bank has focused on retail and SME oriented business model with a strong position in the consumer and agriculture segments. In addition, the bank provides customers with insurance products and investment funds. MONETA Money Bank serves more than 9% of the Czech population via an omni- channel distribution strategy which includes more than 190 branches and 650 ATMs, a market-leading digital banking platform, a call centre, auto dealers, brokers and leasing partners.