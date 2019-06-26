MONETA Money Bank Distributed Nearly CZK 500 000 to Non-profit Organizations

Prague, 26 June 2019

MONETA Money Bank distributed nearly CZK 500 000 to non-profit organizations in the first round of its regional Grant Program. 9 organizations from all over the Czech Republic received support. Last year, MONETA divided almost CZK 5 million among 59 non-profit organizations under this grant program. The Grant Program is based on employee engagement and involvement as they are the ones submitting individual applications. This year, the Grant Program has two rounds.

MONETA Money Bank's Grant Program focusing on helping disadvantaged persons and supporting environmental protection is based on full employee engagement. Employees nominate the non-profits and personally attend the grant committee meeting to get support for their nominees. "They naturally choose organizations close to their own values thus creating harmony between their personal values and corporate social responsibility,"says Martina Lambert, Communication and CSR Manager at MONETA Money Bank. "The money from this year's first round of grants will be used, for example, to fund recovery stays for paediatric cancer patients, the transport of handicapped children to school, the purchase of inhalers for patients with cystic fibrosis, hospice modernization, purchase of IT technologies for seniors and disabled persons and other useful things,"Martina Lambert added.

Support of local communities is an important element of MONETA Money Bank's corporate social responsibility, which is an integral part of the company's business strategy. "Due to the connection with our volunteers we can help exactly where needed. Whether it be manual work, professional assistance or financial help for realizing particular projects,"Martina Lambert added.

The supported projects simplify lives and improve integration of handicapped, abandoned or ill children and adults. Despite trying to help all organizations, the grant program primarily supports those non-profits which aim at reintegration of different social groups into the society. MONETA Grant committee weights its decisions against the impact and sustainability of each project.

Since MONETA's IPO on Prague Stock Exchange in 2016 and having one of the highest yielding stock, the Bank has distributed more than CZK 8.4 million in the grant program and supported 141 regional non-profit projects.

photo: From the left Šárka Benedová, MONETA Money Bank and Martina Mecerová, Executive director of the Pink Bubble Foundation

MONETA Money Bank, a.s., is a leading independent Czech bank, servicing clients through its nationwide branch network. The bank has been traded on the Prime Market of Prague Stock Exchange since 2016. The bank has focused on retail and SME oriented business model with a strong position in the consumer and agriculture segments. In addition, the bank provides customers with insurance products and investment funds. MONETA Money Bank serves more than 9% of the Czech population via an omni- channel distribution strategy which includes more than 190 branches and 650 ATMs, a market-leading digital banking platform, a call centre, auto dealers, brokers and leasing partners.