MONETA Money Bank Now Offers Multibanking for iOS and Adds Fio and Creditas for Android

Prague 1 October 2018

Finding out the balance on their current account at Air Bank, Creditas,Česká spořitelna or Fio banka is now easy for clients of MONETA Money Bank, who manage their funds securely from anywhere and at any time using the Smart Banka mobile platform for phones with iOS operation system. Owners of Android phones have been using multibanking via Smart Banka to find out about their balance atAir Bank, Česká spořitelna andČSOBsince the beginning of this May with mBank joining in during the summer and now the Smart Banka offer has been expanded with Creditas and Fio banka. This significant enhancement is brought by Smart Banka's latest versionavailable for free download from the App Store and Google Play. With one million clients, MONETA Money Bank is the fourth largest financial institution in the Czech Republic.

The main benefit of multibanking is the customer comfort."While in the past, clients had to log into each internet or mobile banking separately to find out about the balance on their current accounts in other banks, all they need now is just log into Smart Banka via a fingerprint, a face scan or a PIN code,"explained Jakub Komenda, Digital Channel Owner MONETA Money Bank, who leads the digital lab for Smart Banka agile development.

MONETA Money Bank has been continuously developing and supporting open banking services according to the Payment System Directive (PSD 2), which also includes multibanking. The Bank made its fully functional Application Programming Interface (API) available to third parties on 13 January 2018 when the directive came into effect and has been providing all parties with full cooperation in its implementation. Smart Banka application is historically the first mobile banking in the Czech Republic to offer the possibility to manage accounts in other banks.

Together with product innovations, MONETA Money Bank supports the interest in Smart Banka and the no-fee-no-conditions Tom current account also financially. A client who transfers their account maintained by another bank to MONETA Money Bank at the recommendation of an existing client and opens a Tom current account via Smart Banka will receive CZK 1500.The person who recommends a new client will receive CZK 300 reward.

Jakub Švestka, tel.: +420 224 442 897, mob.: +420 702 209 386,jakub.svestka@moneta.czLenka Míčková, tel. +420 224442 124, mob. +420 731 613 622,lenka.mickova@moneta.cz

About Smart Banka

Smart Banka from MONETA Money Bank is continuously the best user-rated mobile banking application on App Store and Google Play. It has won prestigious industry awards Mobile application of 2017 andZlatá koruna 2018 (On-line application). At the end of June 2018, it was used by 228 thousand bank'sclients who appreciate it mainly for its high level of security and user-friendly design. Smart Banka was the first mobile application in the Czech market to offer online current account origination. In addition to several regular tools for secure and convenient management of personal finances, Smart Banka offers online disbursement of a pre-approved consumer loan, mobile payments via Google Pay or arrangement of travel insurance. For more information please visithttp://smartbanka.moneta.cz.

