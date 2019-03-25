Log in
MONETA Money Bank : Reports First Successful Month with Apple Pay

03/25/2019 | 09:55am EDT

MONETA Money Bank Reports First Successful Month with Apple Pay

Prague, 19 March 2019

MONETA Money Bank clients spent more than CZK 80 million during the first month since the launch of Apple Pay in the Czech Republic. iPhone and Apple Watch owners have linked over 31 thousand of their debit or credit cards with Apple Pay and made more than 180 thousand transactions both online and in brick-and-mortar shops. In addition to Apple Pay, MONETA Money Bank offers contactless payments with a smartphone using Google Pay and with smart watch using Garmin Pay and Fitbit Pay. MONETA Money Bank with its one million clients is the fourth largest bank in the country.

Launch of Apple Pay has led to a quick increase of the share of MONETA Money Bank cards that clients activated for contactless payments by mobile devices on the total number of cards issued by the bank."The current shareof these cards is six percent, which is twice as much as four weeks ago. This shows rapid growth of Apple Pay and generally high interest in all four platforms for contactless payments by smartphones and smart watch that we offer. We expect that by the end of this year the share will grow from six percent up to ten,"saidJan Hruška,Payment Card manager at MONETA Money Bank.

Thanks to the agile way of project management, MONETA Money Bank was the first and so far the only Czech bank to enable turning the Apple pay for iPhone and Apple Watch on directly in the much-awarded Smart Bankamobile banking. "Our clients may link their card with Apple Pay anytime and from anywhere. There is no need to take a photo of their plastic card or enter its details anywhere or even have it physically with them. Just a few clicks in Smart Banka and they can make contactless payments in a way that is convenient, quick and discreet,"explained Jakub Komenda, Head of the Smart Banka Mobile Banking team at MONETA Money Bank.

During the first month, customers "beeped" withApple Pay most frequently in grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations. The single highest amount was paid by a MONETA Money Bank client at a furniture store in Brno, CZK 80 thousand. Clients with a MONETA Money Bank card may also use Apple Pay at online stores, where until now they have made 650 payments in the total volume of CZK 800 thousand.

A third of Apple Pay users among MONETA Money Bank clients are women, which is much more than in case of the platforms for contactless payments by a smartphone or smart watch offered by the bank. The oldest client paying via Apple Pay is 81 years old.

Security and discreetness are a key Apple Pay characteristics. When a client uses credit or debit card to pay via Apple Pay, its number is neither stored in the mobile device nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique number called'token' is assigned, encrypted and stored in a secured chip directly in the device. Each transaction is approved by a one-time security code, which, in addition, is unique and dynamic.

More information is available (in Czech) atwww.moneta.cz/ucty-a-karty/apple-pay.

Jakub Švestka, mob.: +420 702 209 386,jakub.svestka@moneta.cz

Lenka Míčková, mob. +420731 613 622,lenka.mickova@moneta.cz

Beaufort PR

Jan Cihlář, +420602 447 324,jan.cihlar@beaufortcz.cz

or Media Servicemedia@moneta.czand www.monetabank.cz

Disclaimer

Moneta Money Bank a.s. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 13:54:08 UTC
