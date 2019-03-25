MONETA Money Bank Shined with Apple Pay: 23 Thousand Clients in the First Week and 32 Thousand Transactions for CZK 13 Million

Prague 25 February 2019

Launch of Apple Pay enabling contactless payments with debit or credit card in iPhone and Apple Watch has raised enormous interest among MONETA Money Bank clients. In the first week from launching the service on Tuesday morning, 19 February, 23 thousand have turned the Apple Pay on and one in three directly in the award-winning Smart Banka mobile banking. So far, customers have made 32 thousand transactions worth a total of CZK 13 million. Customers with MONETA Money Bank card can make contactless payments by smartphone also via Google Pay or by smart watch via Garmin Pay a Fitbit Pay. MONETA Money Bank with its one million clients is the fourth largest bank in the country.

"We design all our services to be as convenient for our clients as possible.Thanks to the agile way of project management we are the first and so far the only Czech bank to enable turning on the Apple pay for iPhone and Apple Watch directly in our Smart Banka mobile banking.Thanks to this you don't have to take a picture of yourplastic card or enter its details anywhere or have the card physically with you when activating Apple Pay. Everything is ready in a moment with just a few clicks in Smart Banka and then you can start paying. Everybody can manage it,"explained Jakub Komenda, Head of the Smart Banka Mobile Banking at MONETA Money Bank.

"Since the launch of Apple Pay, the total number of our cards activated across the platforms for contactless payments with smartphone or smart watch has grown from 30 thousand to more than 50 thousand resulting in an increase of their share on the portfolio of all our payment cards, which has already exceeded 5 percent. This positive result has exceeded our expectations and confirmed the great interest of our clients in contactlesspayments in a way which is simple, secure and discreet,"saidJan Hruška,Head of the Payment Cards Team at MONETA Money Bank.

Customers "beeped" withApple Pay most frequently in grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations. The single highest amount was paid by a MONETA Money Bank client for flight tickets at premium airlines, CZK 66 thousand.

Security and discreetness are a key Apple Pay characteristics. When you use a credit or debit card to pay via Apple Pay, its number is neither stored in the mobile device nor on Apple servers. Instead, a unique number called'token' is assigned, encrypted and stored in a secured chip directly in the device. Each transaction is approved by a one-time security code, which, in addition, is unique and dynamic.

MONETA Money Bank was the first Czech bank to receive the certificate from Apple to launch Apple Pay and upload an application supporting Apple Pay to App Store. Also, as the only Czech bank, it was in direct contact with the European Apple head office in London during the preparation of Apple Pay launch.

More information is available (in Czech) athttps://www.moneta.cz/ucty-a-karty/apple-pay.

