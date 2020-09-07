MONGOLIA – Weekly press review 7 September

COVID-19

Total number of confirmed cases was 310 and the total number of recovered patients reached 296 on 7 September. worldometers

Charter flights planned for September:Frankfurt: 14, 23 September; Istanbul: 18 September; Seoul: 15, 24 September; Hong-Kong (Transit): 8, 17 September; Tokyo: 9, 21 September; Sydney: 25 September; Seattle: 28 September. Montsame

EU - Mongolia

EU Delegation and French Embassy visit Switch Off Air Pollution project site: The Switch Off Air Pollution Project works towards insulating and retrofitting 1 000 houses in the ger district to reduce air pollution. The Switch Off Air Pollution Project is co-financed by the European Union's Switch Asia Program with additional support from the Abbé Pierre Foundation, the Czech and French Development Agencies. The Project is led by Geres Mongolia INGO in collaboration with the Building Energy Efficiency Center at the Mongolian University of Science and Technology, the Mongolian National Construction Association, and People in Need INGO. Montsame

EuroChamber has concluded a study on Export Financing for Mongolian companies and SMEs,handing it over to Deputy Prime Minister during a public-private-dialogue at the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MNCCI).According to the Export Finance Study conducted by EuroChamber Mongolia in cooperation with MNCCI and funded by the European Union via the TRAM Project, Mongolian non-mining exports can be increased by 50-80%, if suitable export financing solutions would become available. Montsame

Sustainable wool and cashmere production trainers prepared: The training was led by the tutors from the German Center for Sustainable Consumption and Production and the Mongolian Wool and Cashmere Association, within the initiative of the 'Sustainable Textile Production and Eco Lab' project funded by the European Union and implemented by the AVSF Mongolia. Montsame

Czech Ambassador meets Ministers of Energy and Defense:The Czech side proposed working with Ulaanbaatar Electricity Distribution Network state-owned JSC to establish a joint venture for manufacturing euro-standard smart meters in Mongolia. Montsame

Luxembourg provided equipment necessary for cardiovascular care and prevention, to hospitals of 21 aimags and nine districts of Ulaanbaatar and Shastin Third Central Hospital. Montsame

General agreement on conditional loan from Poland to be extended:The Cabinet approved to extend the General Intergovernmental Agreement between Mongolia and Poland on Conditional Loan. The EUR 50 million loan has 28 year term with annual interest of 0.15% and a moratorium period of 5 years. With the loan, the following works are planned: expand and rebuild wastewater treatment facilities in aimags; develop vegetable production; set up a solid waste processing plant in Erdenet, improve waste disposal management; implement a project to supply fully-furnished mobile ambulance to aimags.Montsame

Workshop on the revision of the Law on Protected Areas:The revision process will be further facilitated by SPACES, a Mongolian-German development cooperation project implemented by the Department of Protected Area Management at the Ministry of Environment and Tourism and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. The project's overall aim is to improve the framework conditions for sustainable management of protected areas in Mongolia. Montsame

Prix des Droits de l'homme de la République française 2020 :le Prix des droits de l'Homme de la République française « Liberté-Égalité-Fraternité » pour 2020, remis par le Premier ministre du Gouvernement français, est ouvert aux candidatures. Les organisations non gouvernementales, ou les candidats individuels, sans considération de nationalité ou de frontières, devront présenter une candidature correspondant à l'un des deux thèmes, au choix, de l'année 2020. Cette candidature devra comprendre une action de terrain ou un projet, à mener en France ou à l'étranger. Ambassade de France à Oulan-Bator

Political and internal developments

Parliament replaces members of the General Election Commission:Newly appointed members of the General Election Commission of Mongolia, including Chair P. Delgernaran, Secretary D. Davaa-Ochir, and Parliament members J. Bold and E. Tuvshinjargal were sworn in on 31 August. During its irregular session, the Parliament approved the resignations of former GEC members. Parliament

Citizen's Representative Khural Elections:The Democratic Party, Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party, and the United Citizens Party announced that they will cooperate for fair Citizens' Representative Khural elections which will take place on 15 October and they have joined efforts to monitor the fair and legal organization of the election. News

Temporary committee on supporting foreign investment and trade to be established in the Parliament to define foreign trade policy, providing support to foreign investors, conducting studies on stabilizing investment, developing solutions on it and presenting them at parliamentary discussions. Montsame

Foreign Policy

China-Mongolia border port handles 1,500 China-Europe freight trains in 2020: A total of 1,500 China-Europe freight trains have passed through the border port of Erenhot in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region since the beginning of this year. Among the 1,500 trains, 691 were outbound, up 42.1% year-on-year, and 809 were inbound, up 44.5%. Xinhuanet

ADB approves USD 1.5 million grant to boost Mongolia's response to COVID-19:The financial assistance is sourced from the Government of Japan's contribution. ADB

Mongolia selected as a member of Bureau of ESCAP Committee on Statistics for 2020-2022:Mongolia's National Statistics Office was chosen as a member of the Bureau for 2020-2022. Montsame

Economy

Central bank updates financial statistics: The balance of payment deficit equalled to USD 679.2 million, and the government budget deficit decreased by 21.4% compared to the same period of last year and government budget balance showed a deficit of MNT 2.2 trillion. Total external debts reached USD 30.8 billion in the second quarter, increasing by USD 300 million since previous quarter. The growth reflects soft loans received from the Asian Development Bank, International Monetary Fund and China. To stimulate economic growth, the central bank lowered the policy rate to 9% and extended the maturity on consumer loans up to 12 months. Montsame

Central bank's precious metals purchases increase by five tons compared to 2019:Gold made up 13.1 tons of the 2020 purchases and 1.7 tons of silver was purchased. AmCham

Oyu Tolgoi mine starts sourcing power domestically: 'Southern regional electricity distribution network' state-owned company and Oyu Tolgoi LLC has established a power supply agreement. The Oyu Tolgoi mine which receives electricity from abroad will be supplied power domestically. Montsame

Mongolia's Sales Managers' Index in August drops compared to July:The staffing levels index remained below 50 points, indicating that it did not improve in August. Although Mongolia's economy has returned to growth, it is expected to remain volatile until it returns to normal, with real GDP expected to grow in the fourth quarter. AmCham

Domestic airlines see their revenue drop by 71.1% year on year:The number of domestic airline passengers fell by 25.7% from a year earlier. The number of flights operated by Hunnu Air has dropped by about 60% from a year ago. As for Aero Mongolia, the number of flights has dropped by more than 30%. AmCham

Commentary

China's Crackdown on Mongolian Culture by Dr. Antonio Graceffo:While the average Mongolian is sympathetic to the plight of the Inner Mongolians, there is not much the Mongolian government can do in protest, given the nation's heavy economic dependence on the PRC. China buys in excess of 80% of Mongolia's exports and has hit Mongolia economically in the past. When Mongolia permitted the Dalai Lama to visit Mongolia, in 2016, China retaliated by imposing high import tariffs. Consequently, Mongolians have been reduced to frustrated bystanders, watching via social media as the PRC targets what remains of ethnic Mongolian culture south of the border. The Diplomat

Noticing Inner Mongolia by Julian Dierkes:In principle, Chinese economic domination over Mongolia is overpowering. Yet, the Chinese regime has not used this power to force very visible projects/concessions on Mongolia. Is it not surprising in the context of total economic dependence that no Chinese investors have muscled in on some of the large Mongolian resource projects? Sure, the Chinese regime is not monolithic and there are many competing economic interests in particular, but even then, it continues to strike me as odd that over the past ten years or so, no strong pressure has been applied to the Mongolian government to allow for large, single-project investments. This is in contrast to Russia, for example, far less dominant economically, but episodically muscling in on the Mongolian economy as in the example of the distribution of petrol or the uranium mining sector. Mongolia Focus

Current and Previous Mongolian Presidents Weigh In on Mongolian Language Education by Marissa Smith: Ts. Elbegdorj, president of Mongolia from 2009 to 2017 and of the same party as Kh. Battulga, the Democratic Party, made a very explicit statement of support to those protesting and 'struggling against' the changes in China: 'We need to voice our support for Mongolians striving to preserve their mother tongue and scripture in China. The right to learn and use one's mother tongue is an inalienable right for all. Upholding this right is a way for China to be a respectable and responsible power.' Though unlike Elbegdorj's, Battugla's comments did not explicitly express support for the protestors in China or make reference at all to events there, the video did include the recitation of a poem by a Mongolian from China. Mongolia Focus

Mongolia urged to sell stake in Rio Tinto mine:Former Mongolian prime minister Ch. Saikhanbileg who allowed Rio Tinto to kickstart a USD 5.3 billion expansion of the Oyu Tolgoi mine says the developing nation should sell its stake in the giant copper project in a bid to accelerate cashflow and soothe political tensions with Rio. The relationship between the Mongolian government and Rio - the nation's biggest employer, foreign investor and an important lender - has soured since Kh. Battulga was elected president in July 2017 on a platform of reducing foreign control over Mongolia's natural resources. The two parties are bound for arbitration over a tax dispute and the Mongolian government has flagged a desire to revise aspects of the seminal legal agreement that underpins Rio's work in Mongolia - the 2009 Oyu Tolgoi Investment Agreement. AFR

UNDP Mongolia: Thinking fast and slow in times of crisis:Despite Mongolia's success, there were and still are numerous vulnerabilities in the system. Mongolians need to learn from the rights and wrongs of action and inaction in times of crisis, to emerge stronger and different from the debris of the pandemic. Observing the situation evolving in the country, UNDP Mongolia rapidly assessed the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 prevention measures on vulnerable groups. In consultation with multiple partners, it is now developing a response and recovery plan, to strengthen the system and to build forward better. UNDP

Mongolia's Urban Planning Paradox by Aubrey Menard:When thinking of Mongolia, most conjure up images of vast, empty spaces, not urban congestion. Mongolia presents an interesting paradox: it is the least densely populated country in the world, and yet more than half of its citizens live crammed into 0.2% of its land-and the country's urban planning, or lack thereof, seems ill-suited to support them. New America

