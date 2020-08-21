Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MONTICELLO AMERICAN VITICULTURAL AREA PLACES IN TOP 10 OF USA TODAY 10BEST READERS' CHOICE AWARDS CONTEST

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 12:49pm EDT

Charlottesville, VA, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau (CACVB) is excited to announce the Monticello American Viticultural Area (AVA) has placed sixth in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards contest. Twenty wine regions across the country were nominated by a panel of experts, followed by a period of public voting lasting several weeks. The Monticello AVA is one of only two wine regions located on the East Coast to place in the top 10.

The history of wine in the Charlottesville area dates to the days of Founding Father and third President of the United States Thomas Jefferson, who envisioned the region’s climate and soil to be ideal for grape growing. Though his experiments with growing grapevines were generally not successful, hundreds of years later the area would blossom into one of the most thriving wine regions in the country and has even been dubbed one of the “Top Wine Destinations in the World” by Wine Enthusiast.

The Charlottesville area is home to the Monticello Wine Trail, featuring nearly 40 wineries located throughout the heart of Central Virginia. Several of these wineries have received accolades at the state, national and global levels and many have unique stories to tell. Gabriele Rausse Winery is home to winemaker Gabriele Rausse, considered to be the “Father of Virginia Wines.” Blenheim Vineyards is owned and operated by world-renowned musician Dave Matthews of the Dave Matthews Band. Glass House Winery pairs wine with handcrafted chocolates to be enjoyed in the winery’s tropical conservatory, while Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards is a culinary winery with an on-site herb and vegetable garden used to create sustainable cuisine with locally-sourced ingredients. Click here for a complete list of the wineries located along the Monticello Wine Trail.

Additional information about Charlottesville & Albemarle County can be found at www.visitcharlottesville.org.

About the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau (CACVB) welcomes thousands of visitors to the region each year from all over the world who are seeking a variety of unique experiences in history, food, wine, spirits and adventure. The CACVB serves as the global resource for marketing the tourism assets of the City of Charlottesville and County of Albemarle, and assists tour operators, meeting planners, and other groups in planning visits to the destination. The CACVB’s mission is to enhance the economic prosperity of the people of the City and County by promoting, selling and marketing the area as a destination, in pursuit of the meetings and tourism markets.

###

Attachment 

Brantley Ussery
Charlottesville Albemarle Convention & Visitors Bureau
(434) 953-0005
bussery@albemarle.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:06pConstruction Employment Declines from June to July in 26 States and D.C. as Projects Are Canceled; Association Calls for New Relief Steps
PU
01:06pBMW MOTORRAD PRESENTS NEW CUSTOM BIKE : The Blechmann R 18.
PU
01:05pWall Street drifts higher after upbeat U.S. business surveys
RE
01:05pTAG IMMOBILIEN AG : Conversion price for New Convertible Bonds and price for partial repurchase of the Outstanding Convertible Bonds have been set
EQ
01:04pFUNKO : 8,600 Funko Pop! Vinyl figures form world's largest mosaic
AQ
01:03pINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates STAAR Surgical For Potential Securities Fraud
PR
01:02pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Investors
BU
01:02pSTONE AVENUE STANDARD : a Luxury Off-Campus Student Property at the University of Arizona, Buys Its Residents Free Beer for the Rest of the Year
BU
01:01pDRAFTKINGS : WSN to Begin Promoting DraftKings and BetRivers in Illinois
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : Top FDA official says would resign if agency rubber-stamps an unproven COVID-19 vaccine
2MEITUAN DIANPING : MEITUAN DIANPING : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE RESULTS FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, ..
3KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED : KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY : Annual results announcement for the year ended 31 ..
4BOOZT AB (PUBL) : BOOZT AB :'s Half year report, January 1 - June 30 2020
5THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED : NZ's a2 Milk offers $252 mln for majority stake in Mataura Valley Milk

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group