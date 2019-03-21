MORI TRUST CO., LTD.: Acquisition of Real Estate Properties in the Silicon Valley Area of the U.S.

Largest-volume real estate investment ever in the Silicon Valley area by
a Japanese corporation.
Continuing from our acquisition of office buildings in Boston, one of
the leading hubs of innovation in the U.S., this brings our total volume
of U.S. real estate investments to over 100 billion yen.
This is an announcement that on March 11, 2019, Mori Trust Co., Ltd.
(Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Miwako Date) completed the
acquisition of office building properties located in the city of San
Jose, California, in the Silicon Valley area of the U.S., through its
U.S. subsidiary MORI America LLC.
Exterior view (Photo: Business Wire)
As one of the key strategies of our “Advance 2027” medium and long-term
vision, our company is aiming to build a stable portfolio amidst the
economic changes occurring around the world today, and has raised the
goal of “investment in overseas real estate” with a scale of up to 200
billion yen.
The newly-acquired properties are located in the northern part of San
Jose city, considered to be a central city in the Silicon Valley region
where numerous IT-related companies have gathered together to make it a
source of tremendous global innovation. The properties are surrounded by
many world-leading global companies, and the area in which they are
located is expected to undergo even further development in the future
under San Jose city’s master plan for urban development* and its policy
to encourage even greater accumulation of high-tech corporations.
The properties consist of 3 office buildings (and 1 parking garage)
which have obtained Gold certification under the LEED international
environmental performance evaluation system for buildings, demonstrating
that they are structures with outstanding environmental characteristics.
They are located within an integrated-development zone which also offers
the high convenience of nearby commercial facilities and hotels. All 3
of the properties are currently at full occupancy and are intended to be
operated over the long term as stable real estate assets.
By actively deploying overseas real estate investments while proceeding
with domestic investments in various business areas, the Mori Trust
Group will work to bring about further progress in the globalization of
its businesses, and domestic business innovations which apply the
information and networks it has obtained through its overseas operations.
*
San Jose city “North San Jose Area Development Policy”, “Envision San
José 2040 General Plan”
1. Acquired Properties
Overview of Properties
- Property Name
a.
110 Holger Way
b. 120 Holger Way
c. 130 Holger Way
-
Property Address
a. 110 Holger Way, San Jose, CA
b. 120 Holger
Way, San Jose, CA
c. 130 Holger Way, San Jose, CA
- Site Area
Approx.
9.7 acres
- Leasable Building Area
a. 140,043 sq. ft.
b.
227,583 sq. ft.
c. 236,040 sq. ft.
Total: 603,666 sq. ft.
-
No. of Floors
a. 4 floors above ground
b. 7 floors above ground
c.
7 floors above ground
- Property Type
Offices, parking garage
(1,687 spaces)
- Construction Type
Steel-Frame
- Year
Build
2010
2. Overview of Local Subsidiary
(1) Company Name: MORI America LLC
(2)
Member: Mori Trust Co., Ltd.
(3) Registered Office Address: 251
Little Falls Drive, Wilmington, DE 19808 U.S.A.
(4) Date of
Establishment: November 7, 2016
(5) Business Content: U.S.
presiding company for the purpose of real estate ownership, rental, and
other related businesses
About Mori Trust Co., Ltd.
The Mori Trust Group is a corporation with a business history spanning
more than 60 years, starting with the Mori Group founded by Taikichiro
Mori. Akira Mori, the current Chairman (CEO) and third son of the
Group’s founder, formed the Mori Trust Group which is now one of Japan’s
leading developers, deploying businesses with a focus on real estate,
hotel management, and investment operations. In June 2016, Miwako Date,
the granddaughter of Taikichiro Mori and daughter of Akira Mori, became
successor of the business as its current President (CEO), formulating
the “Advance 2027” medium and long-term vision and developing a diverse
range of businesses.
Real estate business
Our Group is one of Japan’s leading real estate business operators,
owning or leasing 93 facilities (offices, hotels, residences, commercial
facilities) in prime areas across Japan focusing on central Tokyo, with
a total floor area of roughly 1.56 million m2 (as of the end of December
2018).
In the United States, we acquired 2 office buildings located in the Back
Bay district, a prime area in the city of Boston, Massachusetts, in
2017, and are involved in their leasing businesses.
The projects our Group is currently engaged in include the “Tokyo World
Gate”, a 38-floor facility with a floor area of roughly 200,000 m2 under
construction in the Toranomon area, which is undergoing multiple plans
for large-scale development as a hub for business interaction in central
Tokyo. Scheduled for completion in March 2020, this facility will
combine offices, the “EDITION” luxury lifestyle hotel, luxury
condominiums equipped with hotel services, and lifestyle concierge
functions oriented toward foreigners. In addition, we are planning to
develop large-scale composite facilities in the Akasaka and Shinagawa
areas of central Tokyo.
Hotel & resort business
Our Group owns and operates a total of 23 hotel and resort facilities
across the country, with roughly 3,500 rooms (as of the end of December
2018).
Our Group is well known as a business operator that took on a leading
role in attracting international hotel brands to Japan. Most recently,
in December 2018 we opened “Iraph SUI, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Miyako
Okinawa” on Irabu Island in the Miyako Islands of Okinawa Prefecture.
We are the largest Marriott Group hotel owner in Japan, owning,
managing, and operating 15 hotels bearing the Marriott International
brand, including existing, rebranded, and newly-developed hotels.
As examples of the hotel projects currently in progress by our Group, we
are planning to open 2 locations of the Marriott International luxury
lifestyle hotel brand “EDITION” in Toranomon and Ginza through
collaboration between world-famous hotelier Ian Schrager and
world-famous architect Kengo Kuma, and are also proceeding with plans
together with Hilton Grand Vacations and Hilton for time-share resorts
on Sesoko Island in Okinawa. We are additionally planning 19 new
projects focused on areas representative of Japan, including Hokkaido,
Nara, Nagasaki, and Okinawa.
Investment business
Our Group is known as a company contributing to the establishment of
REIT markets in Japan, and has listed both diversified REIT and
hotel-specialized REIT on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Since October 2017, we have also been striving to create new businesses
through open innovation by setting an investment framework with a total
of 20 billion yen, and have initiated a “new innovation investment
strategy”. With “Re-Tech” which is related to real estate, and
“Hospi-Tech” which is related to tourism and hotels, as our prioritized
investment destinations, we are promoting the creation of new businesses
through CVC activities for direct investment, as well as activities such
as investing in M&A and venture capital.
Business performance
The business performance of our Group in the fiscal year ended March
2018 was as follows: operating revenue of 161.9 billion yen, operating
profits of 31.9 billion yen, and net income attributable to owners of
parent of 30.2 billion yen. The entire current value of real estate
owned by our Group is 1.7 trillion yen, with a capital-to-asset ratio of
36.8% as of March 2018.
The forecasts for our business performance in the fiscal year ending
March 2019 are: operating revenue of 174 billion yen, operating profits
of 34 billion yen, and net income attributable to owners of parent of 40
billion yen.
Furthermore, Mori Trust Holdings, a holding company for our Group,
obtained a long-term issuer rating of “AA-” from the Japan Credit Rating
Agency in January 2018.
Medium- and Long-Term Vision “Advance 2027”
Following current President Miwako Date assuming the position of
president, the Group announced a medium-and long-term vision, which
emphasizes that the Group is prepared to make investments on the order
of 800 billion yen in real properties and projects at home and overseas
by 2027 while retaining its current level of owned capital rate, which
is high by the standards of Japanese developers.
Biography: Miwako Date
-
Mori Trust Co., Ltd.: President and CEO
-
Mori Trust Hotels & Resorts Co., Ltd.: President and CEO
-
Mampei Hotel Co., Ltd.: Chair and CEO
-
Keidanren, Japan Business Federation: Permanent Secretary
-
Japan Hotel Association: Director / Chair of the Committee to
stimulate Inbound Tourism
-
Japan Association of Corporate Executives: Secretary and other roles
After graduating from Keio University’s graduate school, Date joined a
major consulting firm. In 1998, she joined the Mori Trust Co., Ltd., and
in June 2016, became the President and CEO of the Mori Trust Co. Her
father is Akira Mori, current Chairman and CEO.
While overseeing a number of large-scale real estate development
projects in central Tokyo, Miwako Date steered the hotels & resorts
business into bringing in a number of international hotels including:
CONRAD TOKYO; Shangri-La Hotel Tokyo; Tokyo Marriott Hotel; Suiran, a
Luxury Collection Hotel, Kyoto; The Westin Sendai; Courtyard by Marriott
Tokyo Station; and Courtyard by Marriott Shin-Osaka Station.
