MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice of New Loans

April 9, 2019

Press Release

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.

4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Masayuki Yagi,

Executive Director (TSE code 8961)

Asset Management Company:

MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto

President and Representative Director Contact:

Hiroshi Naito

General Manager, Strategic Management Department,

Sogo REIT Management Division

Phone: +81-3-6435-7011

Notice of New Loans

Tokyo, April 9, 2019 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) has announced details of new loans as follows:

Ⅰ . New Loans

1.Reason for loans

Due to the maturity of existing loans.

2.Loan details

[Short-term loan] (Million yen) Lender Loan Interest Rate Loan Type and Drawdown Date and Amount Repayment Method Repayment Date Basic interest rate(JBA Unsecured/ April 12, 2019 Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 2,000 Japanese Yen non-guaranteed April 10, 2020 TIBOR) + 0.13% Bullet payment

(Note) Basic interest rate will refer to the interest rate in JBA Yen-TIBOR that corresponds to the interest calculation period, and will be determined two business days prior to drawdown date or the most recent preceding interest payment date. Basic interest rate to be applied from drawdown date to April 26, 2019 which is the first interest payment date will be JBA 1‐month Japanese Yen TIBOR. In the event that an interest rate other than JBA 1‐month Japanese Yen TIBOR is applied, MTR will make a separate announcement.

With regard to JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to the website of JBATA. (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/)

