MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice of New Loans

04/09/2019 | 04:48am EDT

April 9, 2019

Press Release

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.

4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Masayuki Yagi,

Executive Director (TSE code 8961)

Asset Management Company:

MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto

President and Representative Director Contact:

Hiroshi Naito

General Manager, Strategic Management Department,

Sogo REIT Management Division

Phone: +81-3-6435-7011

Notice of New Loans

Tokyo, April 9, 2019 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) has announced details of new loans as follows:

. New Loans

1.Reason for loans

Due to the maturity of existing loans.

2.Loan details

[Short-term loan]

(Million yen)

Lender

Loan

Interest Rate

Loan Type and

Drawdown Date and

Amount

Repayment Method

Repayment Date

Basic interest rate(JBA

Unsecured/

April 12, 2019

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

2,000

Japanese Yen

non-guaranteed

April 10, 2020

TIBOR) + 0.13%

Bullet payment

(Note) Basic interest rate will refer to the interest rate in JBA Yen-TIBOR that corresponds to the interest calculation period, and will be determined two business days prior to drawdown date or the most recent preceding interest payment date. Basic interest rate to be applied from drawdown date to April 26, 2019 which is the first interest payment date will be JBA 1month Japanese Yen TIBOR. In the event that an interest rate other than JBA 1month Japanese Yen TIBOR is applied, MTR will make a separate announcement.

With regard to JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to the website of JBATA. (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/)

Disclaimer:

This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.

[Long-term loans]

(Million yen)

Lender

Loan Amount

Interest Rate

Loan Type and

Drawdown Date and

Repayment Method

Repayment Date

Development Bank

0.36380

Unsecured/

April 11, 2019

2,000

non-guaranteed

of Japan Inc.

fixed interest rate

April 11, 2024

Bullet payment

0.36380

Unsecured/

April 11, 2019

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

1,000

non-guaranteed

fixed interest rate

April 11, 2024

Bullet payment

Total

3,000

3.Use of funds

Repayment of existing loans.

4. Repayment details

[Short-term loan]

(Million yen)

Lender

Repayment Amount

Repayment Date

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

2,000

April 12, 2019

[Long-term loans]

(Million yen)

Lender

Repayment Amount

Repayment Date

Development Bank of Japan Inc.

2,000

April 11, 2019

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

1,000

April 11, 2019

Total

3,000

. Status of loans and bonds after the new loans

(Million yen)

Before

After

Increase/Decrease

Short-term loans

5,000

5,000

Long-term loans

138,000

138,000

Investment Corporation

12,000

12,000

Bonds

Total

155,000

155,000

Disclaimer:

This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.

Disclaimer

MORI TRUST Sogo Reit Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 08:47:02 UTC
