MORI TRUST Sogo Reit : Notice of New Loans

April 9, 2019
Press Release
Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities
MORI TRUST Sogo Reit, Inc.
4-3-1 Toranomon, Minato-ku, Tokyo
Masayuki Yagi,
Executive Director (TSE code 8961)
Asset Management Company:
MORI TRUST Asset Management Co., Ltd. Michio Yamamoto
President and Representative Director Contact:
Hiroshi Naito
General Manager, Strategic Management Department,
Sogo REIT Management Division
Phone: +81-3-6435-7011
Notice of New Loans
Tokyo, April 9, 2019 - Mori Trust Sogo Reit, Inc. (MTR) has announced details of new loans as follows:
Ⅰ . New Loans
1.Reason for loans
Due to the maturity of existing loans.
2.Loan details
|
[Short-term loan]
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lender
|
Loan
|
Interest Rate
|
Loan Type and
|
Drawdown Date and
|
Amount
|
Repayment Method
|
Repayment Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic interest rate(JBA
|
Unsecured/
|
April 12, 2019
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
2,000
|
Japanese Yen
|
non-guaranteed
|
April 10, 2020
|
|
|
TIBOR) + 0.13%
|
Bullet payment
|
|
|
(Note) Basic interest rate will refer to the interest rate in JBA Yen-TIBOR that corresponds to the interest calculation period, and will be determined two business days prior to drawdown date or the most recent preceding interest payment date. Basic interest rate to be applied from drawdown date to April 26, 2019 which is the first interest payment date will be JBA 1‐month Japanese Yen TIBOR. In the event that an interest rate other than JBA 1‐month Japanese Yen TIBOR is applied, MTR will make a separate announcement.
With regard to JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to the website of JBATA. (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/)
Disclaimer:
This English language document is provided as a service and is not intended to be an official statement. Should a discrepancy be found, the Japanese original will always govern the meaning and interpretation.
|
[Long-term loans]
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lender
|
Loan Amount
|
Interest Rate
|
Loan Type and
|
Drawdown Date and
|
Repayment Method
|
Repayment Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Development Bank
|
|
0.36380％
|
Unsecured/
|
April 11, 2019
|
2,000
|
non-guaranteed
|
of Japan Inc.
|
fixed interest rate
|
April 11, 2024
|
|
Bullet payment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.36380％
|
Unsecured/
|
April 11, 2019
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
1,000
|
non-guaranteed
|
fixed interest rate
|
April 11, 2024
|
|
|
Bullet payment
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
3,000
|
－
|
－
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
3.Use of funds
Repayment of existing loans.
|
|
4. Repayment details
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Short-term loan]
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lender
|
Repayment Amount
|
|
|
Repayment Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
April 12, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
[Long-term loans]
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lender
|
Repayment Amount
|
|
|
Repayment Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Development Bank of Japan Inc.
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
April 11, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
April 11, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
3,000
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ⅱ. Status of loans and bonds after the new loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
|
After
|
|
Increase/Decrease
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term loans
|
|
5,000
|
|
5,000
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term loans
|
|
138,000
|
|
138,000
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Corporation
|
|
12,000
|
|
12,000
|
|
－
|
|
Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
155,000
|
|
155,000
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
MORI TRUST Sogo Reit Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 08:47:02 UTC